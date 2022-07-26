ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrolia, TX

Petrolia's West highlights 9 local players on Class 2A TSWA all-state baseball team

Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago
Quade West’s stellar season at the plate garnered statewide acclaim Tuesday.

West was give second-team honors as a third baseman on the Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A baseball all-state team.

The Petrolia senior was one of nine area Class 2A players named to the team.

Archer City senior catcher Ty Bates and third baseman Hudson Williams joined Windthorst designated hitter Gage Lindley on the third team.

Taking honorable mention honors were Petrolia senior pitcher Cooper Watson (1.30 ERA) and four Windthorst Trojans, including senior pitcher Cooper Wolf (1.22 ERA), senior catcher Zeke Mayo (.360 BA), senior second baseman Zane Hackley (.352 BA) and junior outfielder Landon McLemore (.420 BA).

West batted .520 during his senior season at Petrolia, placing him second in the area behind only Iowa Park’s Jaydon Southard. West also had 38 runs scored and 35 RBIs.

Bates and Williams were an impressive 1-2 punch for the Wildcats on the mound and at the plate. But it was their bats that got them on the all-state team. Williams hit .468 with 13 doulbes, six home runs, 37 RBIs and 30 runs scored. Bates batted .451 with 10 doubles, 37 runs and 27 RBIs.

Lindley batted .346 with 31 runs, 18 RBIs and 11 stole bases for the Trojans.

Shiner’s Ryan Peterson was named Player of the Year for the Class 2A state runner-up.

