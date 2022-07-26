Suspect in recent McKees Rocks shooting arrested

Taelaun Claybourne (Allegheny County Police)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a May 2022 shooting in McKees Rocks has been arrested, according to Allegheny County Police.

The shooting took place in the Hays Manor Housing Complex. Two adult victims sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect, 21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne, fled from authorities on foot on July 15, 2022.

Claybourne was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Plum Borough. He will be taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

