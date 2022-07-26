Renderings released for Ashe Street Courthouse renovation plans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A glimpse into the possible future of the Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City has been released in public documents.

Ownership of the historic building was transferred from Washington County to the city on July 13.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Johnson City Historic Rezoning Committee is planning to seek approval for a certificate of appropriateness for the proposed changes to the building. Those included renovations, partial demolition and a new addition to the structure.

Renderings were attached to the meeting agenda, which can be viewed below:

Some of the proposed actions include repairing the existing terracotta, restoring windows at the courthouse, demolition of the 1965 addition and replacing that addition with a new W Walnut and Earnest Street entrance.

