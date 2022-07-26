ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Renderings released for Ashe Street Courthouse renovation plans

By Jessica Genader, Murry Lee
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A glimpse into the possible future of the Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City has been released in public documents.

Ownership of the historic building was transferred from Washington County to the city on July 13.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Johnson City Historic Rezoning Committee is planning to seek approval for a certificate of appropriateness for the proposed changes to the building. Those included renovations, partial demolition and a new addition to the structure.

Renderings were attached to the meeting agenda, which can be viewed below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0oSB_0gtnjbqf00
    Photo: Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9H2J_0gtnjbqf00
    Photo: Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpUaW_0gtnjbqf00
    Photo: Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAiyw_0gtnjbqf00
    Photo: Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mX92r_0gtnjbqf00
    Photo: Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission

Some of the proposed actions include repairing the existing terracotta, restoring windows at the courthouse, demolition of the 1965 addition and replacing that addition with a new W Walnut and Earnest Street entrance.

wcyb.com

Multiple rescues made in Wise County due to flooding

POUND, Va. (WCYB) — Multiple rescues were made by crews in Wise County Thursday, due to flooding in the area. Many crews were staged just outside of the town of Pound. As of noon, 8 rescues were made. A lot of those rescues were from Rachel's Haven, which is an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County Commission to consider pay-to-stay, take first look at yearly budget

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County commissioners could vote tonight on whether or not to try and charge inmates $35 per day for stays in the county jail. During a work session earlier this month, jail officials, the district attorney, the public defender, and at least three judges told commissioners the proposal is impractical, inequitable and could raise constitutional issues.
WJHL

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Southwest Virginia flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency over the latest round of flooding to impact Southwest Virginia. Flooding impacted several Southwest Virginia counties on Thursday, especially Wise and Dickenson counties. “Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said in a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
