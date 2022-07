Ah, Google Photos. Even after dropping free photo and video backups last year, it's still a great place to archive them because features like face and pet detection and geographical sorting make it easy to dig them up whenever they're needed. It's also good for a quick filter or edit — the video editor that debuted last year on mobile was definitely a step up from its barebones predecessor, but it wasn't going to blow anyone's socks off. This fall, though, Google is telling us to get ready for a ChromeOS-native, non-linear video editing experience. If that wasn't enough, we've got another thing coming to us.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO