Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

KCCI.com
'He wasn't supposed to pass like this': Police release video of police shooting in Iowa Falls
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Seven months have passed since police shot and killed 35-year-old Jared Risius in Iowa Falls in December. The incident unfolded near the intersection of College Avenue and Siloam Avenue, about two blocks from both an elementary school and the community college. Months later, police released...
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
KCRG.com
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:35 pm. Officers on scene located an unresponsive adult male on the floor of an apartment building common area suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids police respond to active scene in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue in Cedar Rapids Wednesday. Cedar Rapids Police confirmed the active scene around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, but declined to offer any additional details. Crime scene tape could be surrounding a home in that neighborhood. Iowa's News...
KCRG.com
Two dead after crash with train car in Butler County
RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to ride this week on Thursday. After biking 100 miles, RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to pedal this week, nearly 48 miles. Updated: 4 hours ago. Senator Chuck Grassley is one of the lawmakers behind a bill that aims to address the nation-wide...
Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?
The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
KCRG.com
Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering after what city officials called a “traumatic” arm injury after they said he fell off a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Officials said it happened at about 2:22 a.m. in the 400 block of 1st Avenue...
Head-on crash claims life of Iowa man, Iowa State Patrol says
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy […]
KCCI.com
10 Iowa families told to ditch their dogs because of pit bull ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) — Ten families in the town of Keystone have been told to get rid of their dogs because they are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the dog owners have 10 days to find new homes for their pets.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic blocked on C Ave. near Boyson Road after crash involving a motorcycle
Traffic is blocked on C Ave. Wednesday evening while Cedar Rapids police respond to the scene of an apparent motorcycle crash. Crews are diverting traffic just down a couple blocks down from Boyson Road and C Ave. A large police presence could be seen in in front of Peace Church...
KWQC
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Ten families in an Iowa town must get rid of their family dogs after being told to do so by local authorities. The dogs are pit bulls or look like pit bulls. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office told the dog owners living in Keystone that...
Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids
Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo practice first in Iowa to offer non-surgical option for treating skin cancer
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The most advanced non-surgical technology for treatment of skin cancers is now available in Iowa. That state’s first installation is at the Cedar Valley Center for Skin Cancer in Waterloo through SkinCure Oncology, which provides Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT). Image-Guided SRT...
KCRG.com
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a six-minute, high speed car chase on Monday night. A deputy tried to a stop the car for speeding on County Home Road near North Center Point Road just before 11 p.m.
[WATCH] Flaming Ball Flies Across Eastern Iowa Sky
It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie! Local authorities captured a beautiful sight in the early morning sky. Well, a BALL of fire, but...same difference. Early on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th local authorities captured a strange sight in the sky. The Bremer County Sheriff's department shared photos and videos from the dashboard camera that showed a fireball fly across the sky.
cbs2iowa.com
Plane safely on the ground after emergency landing at CID Eastern Iowa Airport
A flight in route from Minneapolis to Washington/Dulles Airport was diverted and has landed safely at Eastern Iowa Airport. Pam Hinman with CID did confirm a Delta flight is on the ground in Cedar Rapids. SkyWest sent this statement after Iowa's News Now reached out to Delta. SkyWest flight 3985,...
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
