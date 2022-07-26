ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Suspected gunman’s motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

By Ryan Foley, Margery Beck
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K92.3

Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train

For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:35 pm. Officers on scene located an unresponsive adult male on the floor of an apartment building common area suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KCRG.com

Two dead after crash with train car in Butler County

RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to ride this week on Thursday. After biking 100 miles, RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to pedal this week, nearly 48 miles. Updated: 4 hours ago. Senator Chuck Grassley is one of the lawmakers behind a bill that aims to address the nation-wide...
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
KCAU 9 News

Head-on crash claims life of Iowa man, Iowa State Patrol says

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy […]
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cedar Falls#The Associated Press
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
104.5 KDAT

Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave

You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a six-minute, high speed car chase on Monday night. A deputy tried to a stop the car for speeding on County Home Road near North Center Point Road just before 11 p.m.
KOEL 950 AM

[WATCH] Flaming Ball Flies Across Eastern Iowa Sky

It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie! Local authorities captured a beautiful sight in the early morning sky. Well, a BALL of fire, but...same difference. Early on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th local authorities captured a strange sight in the sky. The Bremer County Sheriff's department shared photos and videos from the dashboard camera that showed a fireball fly across the sky.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire

Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
98.1 KHAK

Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!

Comments / 0

Community Policy