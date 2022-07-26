Recent officer arbitration case costing city money

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Jefferson County deny levy request from Prevention and Recovery Board
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County commissioners have declined the Prevention and Recovery Board's request for a levy. That board was looking to add a levy in order to provide more funding toward in-patient recovery for both drug use and mental health. The board proposed a resolution of 2...
WFMJ.com
Grand jury does not indict Pittsburgh Aeronautics student in threat case
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has "no billed" the case of a New Waterford man who had been charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats following the lockdown of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna Township. That means that 18-year-old Christian Blymiller no longer faces charges in the...
WYTV.com
Warren lifts ban on body piercings
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council Wednesday night overwhelmingly voted to lift the city’s 20-year ban on body piercings and created a new ordinance that regulates body piercings with tattoos. The vote on lifting the ban and creating the new regulations was 9-1, with only 7th ward...
WFMJ.com
Former Canfield arms dealer sentenced for possessing unregistered grenade launcher
A federal judge has sentenced a former gun dealer from Canfield to nine months in prison for possessing an unregistered machine gun. At a sentencing hearing, held Thursday in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Paul Groves was also fined $5,000 and placed on two years probation when he completes his sentence.
Man charged with assault for incident at Mahoning County GOP event
A Canfield man has been charged with misdemeanor assault for an April 27 incident at Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters while U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance was visiting.
‘This was a fraud’: New evidence revealed in Canton McKinley pizza incident
The attorney representing several Canton McKinley football coaches fired after being accused of forcing a player to eat pepperoni pizza against his religion said the religious discrimination claim is "completely fabricated."
Prosecutor fights parole of convicted cop killer
Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is fighting the release of a man who was convicted in the murder of a Niles police officer.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA's office deems Rankin housing complex 'nuisance property' after drug find
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office plans to notify the owner of a Rankin housing complex that it considers the complex a “nuisance property” after a search warrant turned up thousands of bags of suspected heroin, the office announced Thursday. The warrant, served early Thursday at Palisades...
Wheeling man gets jail for selling meth
WHEELING- Johnnie Lee Harris, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Harris, also known as “Jay,” 42, pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of Protected […]
Marshall County woman admits to meth charge
MARSHALL COUNTY- Loretta Jean Minor, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Minor, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Minor admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County. Minor faces up to 20 years of incarceration […]
WYTV.com
Garage fire at social club in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at a social club in Warren is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. According to a Facebook post from the Warren Professional Fire Fighters, the fire happened around 6:45 Thursday morning in the 1300 block of West Market Street at the Central Social Club.
WYTV.com
Trustees nix Boardman development project
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township Trustees rejected a zoning change Tuesday that would have allowed the plans for new development along Hitchcock Road in Boardman to move forward. Over the past few months, residents have voiced concerns about flooding, wildlife, traffic and property values. The potential developer wanted...
newsonthegreen.com
Township opposes effort to vacate part of road
A group of Stevenson Heights property owners and lessees in Brookfield Township want the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate a portion of Jessie Road, an undeveloped paper street, alleging the township has abandoned the street. Brookfield officials opposed the vacation, saying the road is used regularly for snow plowing. Lead...
Repairs underway on deteriorating East Liverpool bridge
WKBN first reported on the problem with the Elizabeth Street Bridge in 2017.
WTOV 9
Resident expresses concern about marina to Hancock County Commission
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Thursday’s meeting of the Hancock County Commission began with concerned citizen Lisa Cox expressing her concerns about Kennedy Marina in Newell. It's an item she said she's brought up to council for the past two years. "I found out when they took over in...
WYTV.com
Campbell’s new agreement with ambulance companies hopes to improve service
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell’s mayor hopes a new agreement with local ambulance companies will help improve service in his city and others nearby. Recently the city set aside space in its fire department to house a private ambulance and provide quarters for paramedics to stay in between calls.
WYTV.com
Police, SWAT, FBI gather at Boardman home
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large police presence was at a home on Western Reserve Road. Boardman Police, FBI, SWAT and the violent crimes task force were on the scene Wednesday night. Officers gathered on the front porch, and the front door seemed to be open. Multiple unmarked police...
Man charged after dad reports interaction with child
A dad who reported a man who kept bothering his son at his job ended in the arrest of a North Lima man.
WYTV.com
Director of Youngstown Parks resigns
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation has resigned. Mayor Tito Brown made the announcement Tuesday that Dawn Turnage turned in her resignation effective Aug. 26, 2022. Turnage has accepted a position as the assistant director of recreation and parks in Columbus. Brown said that...
WTOV 9
Diocese of Steubenville settles lawsuit involving jailed, defrocked priest
A lawsuit against the Diocese of Steubenville involving a now jailed and defrocked priest has been settled. Henry Christopher Foxhoven pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexual battery against a 17-year-old girl he impregnated. In a statement issued Tuesday, the diocese acknowledged it settled the suit filed by an adult female...
