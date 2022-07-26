ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, MI

Sculpture honoring Native culture to be unveiled in Douglas

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roxWj_0gtniQ7l00

DOUGLAS — On Thursday, the city of Douglas will unveil and dedicate a new piece of public artwork outside the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.

Anishinaabe sculptor Jason Quigno's "Seven Grandfathers," an 8-foot tall tower carved from limestone set on top of a black granite base, will be on display for the first time and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Quigno and learn about the Anishinaabe teachings that inspired the sculpture.

The public artwork is the first of three planned sculpture installations this year, funded in part by the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative. SDFAI offered the communities of Saugatuck, Douglas and Fennville $4,000 in seed money to purchase outdoor sculptures that have a "cultural focus."

Maryjo Lemanski of SDFAI said the group was inspired by the great public response last year to its exhibits focused on minority cultures, including an Art of the People exhibit curated by Quigno at the SDHC that featured the artwork of the Native American peoples that originally lived in the Saugatuck-Douglas area.

Latino sculptor Hector Vega, of Cleveland, has also been commissioned to create a work that celebrates Latino migrant communities for the city of Fennville. That work will be installed at the Fennville District Library and will be the first major public sculpture in the city, according to the SDFAI.

Vega's sculpture, proposed to be titled "Reaching for the Stars," depicts a farm worker underneath a totem-like tower of fruit and vegetables, all supporting a child at the top.

A piece is also in the works for the city of Saugatuck, though details are still being confirmed.

"This year has been a real renaissance for the Art Coast," said Lemanski.

Quigno, who lives in Grand Rapids, is a direct descendant of Chief Cobmoosa, also known as the Great Walker, one of the most recognized nineteenth-century Grand River Ottawa leaders. Quigno is a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe.

One of Quigno’s most recent commissions is the 9-foot-tall “Aankobiisinging Eshki-kakamigak,” or “Connection to Creation," which is on display at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“One of my purposes in life as an Anishinaabe man and sculptor is to honor my ancestors,” Quigno said. "My intention is to share a portion of the Anishinaaabek’s beautiful history, our stories and rich traditions in stone."

The unveiling, dedication and public reception for the public sculpture is 6 p.m. July 28 at the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, 130 Center St., Douglas.

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NYT bestselling author visits GR and Holland, where she grew up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's 13 Reads story isn't just about celebrating literacy...it's also about encouraging young authors to reach for their dreams. New York Times bestselling author and Holland native Lisa McMann is in West Michigan Thursday and Friday for two special events to meet fans, sign books and help kids get excited about reading...and writing.
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Inside the Kellogg Manor House That You Can Tour Free of Charge

At the highest point overlooking Gull Lake in Hickory Corners sits a historic home that you can tour for free. The Kellogg Manor was built in the mid-1920s and served as a summer home to W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. In an effort to preserve the legacy of W.K. Kellogg, his work, and his philosophies, the home was restored in 2000 and is now open to the public.
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Saugatuck, MI
Government
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Fennville, MI
Local
Michigan Government
94.9 WMMQ

Spotlight On Happy Marcellus Michigan With Photos

Michigan is an awesome state. Our summers are beautiful and the winters are great for snow lovers. I like season change and don't mind the snow and cold temps. Another reason that Michigan is awesome is because of the hundreds of small towns that call Michigan their home. In the...
MARCELLUS, MI
visitgrandhaven.com

Coast Guard Festival Events Breakdown

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is a week-long celebration to honor and respect members of the United States Coast Guard. Starting July 29 and ending August 7, the week will be packed full of activities such as live music, craft shows, parades, a carnival, fireworks, and more! Below is a daily schedule of events so you can stay in the loop about what events are happening when!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Sweetgreen, Bridge Square, Saugatuck …

Sweetgreen went before the Architectural Review Board last night. The salad-and-bowl fast casual restaurant — with over 150 outlets in more than a dozen states — will replace Organic Krush. The “lifestyle eatery” replaced Chipotle less than 2 years ago. Board members were pleased with the new look. (There were no comments on the menu.)
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Outdoor Sculptures#Grand River#Native American Peoples#Sdfai#Sdhc#Latino
WOOD

Enjoy a unique menu with an English pub atmosphere in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve been highlighting so many great shops and activities and restaurants in Holland for our Destin8tion West series. This next place offers a unique menu with an English pub style atmosphere. Margaret and Andrew join us from Waverly Stone Gastropub to tell us about the unique experience they provide to customers and the history of their family business. Plus we’ll dive into the history behind the building and where the restaurant got its name!
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area

Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
KALAMAZOO, MI
revuewm.com

Family Fun Centers in West Michigan

Summer is in full swing, the kids are home from school, and there are only so many times they can bike around the neighborhood. Luckily, West Michigan is rife with fun centers filled with activities to engage every member of the family. From go-karts to mini-golf, laser tag and climbing walls, these places have it all. Whether competing on opposing teams or working together, the whole family is sure to enjoy these excursions.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Doggie daycare opens in northeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new daycare for dogs is now open in Grand Rapids!. Good Dog GR was established to cater to the needs of dog owners in the area. We’re told the dog daycare’s co-owners are well versed in grooming and caring for dogs of all breeds.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Weird Fake Violin Scam Has Hit West Michigan

You spot a man playing a beautiful violin concerto in a crowded parking lot, so you toss a buck in his violin case. But was he REALLY playing?. Police Call Fake Violin Playing A 'Nationwide Issue'. I'm not sure if people pretending to play the violin is an 'issue', but...
PORTAGE, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Tucker Carlson fans turn anger toward Kzoo city commissioner

When the Kalamazoo City Commission decriminalized public urination and defecation last week, it sparked outrage among downtown Kalamazoo business owners who have seen an increase in such incidents, which are blamed largely on the exacerbating homelessness crisis in the community. Criticism was so widespread that the city responded with a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Downtown Two-Way Streets Decision Is Made; Now Kalamazoo Wants Your Support

The decision to return downtown Kalamazoo to two-way traffic has been made. Now, the City of Kalamazoo wants you to support it. To that end, the city has set up a series of "community engagement events" looking for input on what amenities residents would like added to the multi-million dollar project. These events begin on Thursday (July 28th) starting with the Stuart neighborhood, followed by the Northside and downtown districts.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Changes coming to Noto's at the Bil-Mar

A wall, shown to the right, will be removed in the second-floor banquet center at Noto's at the Bil-Mar and the transparent garage doors replaced with patio doors under plans approved by he city of Grand Haven. (Kayla Renie | MLive.com)Get Photo.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
1077 WRKR

House For Sale In GA Shaped Like Kalamazoo Made Gibson Guitar

When Orville Gibson created the guitar named after himself in Kalamazoo, he most likely had no idea the profound impact it would have on the musical world. Over 100 years later and it is still The favorite guitar of many of the world's greatest guitar players. The car has changed quite a bit through the years but the culture has always stayed the same. What’s crazy is how much the influence has spread outside the music world.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy