Windhorst: "I don't sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers. But I would be remiss to not point out that the Cavs have positioned themselves to have huge salary cap space next summer. When LeBron could potentially be a free agent, and they have this growing young team. In fact, the team that they have right now is more potent than the team that they had that he returned to in 2014."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO