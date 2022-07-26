Caring for Your Kids: Ballad shares tips on keeping kids safe during summer sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summer can be a fun time but also a dangerous one when it comes to the heat and outdoor activity, specifically team sports.

Kelly Grosfield spoke with Tara Chadwell with Niswonger Children’s Hospital who shares the best tips for having a fun and healthy summer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.