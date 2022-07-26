ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Caring for Your Kids: Ballad shares tips on keeping kids safe during summer sports

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summer can be a fun time but also a dangerous one when it comes to the heat and outdoor activity, specifically team sports.

Kelly Grosfield spoke with Tara Chadwell with Niswonger Children’s Hospital who shares the best tips for having a fun and healthy summer.

