East Liverpool residents worried about parking

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Warren lifts ban on body piercings
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council Wednesday night overwhelmingly voted to lift the city’s 20-year ban on body piercings and created a new ordinance that regulates body piercings with tattoos. The vote on lifting the ban and creating the new regulations was 9-1, with only 7th ward...
Business expands to Eastwood Mall property
Flynn's Tire and Auto is expanding and it's moving to the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WYTV.com
What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal. This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second...
WYTV.com
Kinsman Township Police Dept. gets $30K donation
KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — In Trumbull County, the Kinsman Township Police Department got a huge donation. This is a photo from a township trustee meeting on Tuesday. The police department posted it and said the Friends of Kinsman donated $30,000 to police to put toward the building of a garage for the department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Trustees nix Boardman development project
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township Trustees rejected a zoning change Tuesday that would have allowed the plans for new development along Hitchcock Road in Boardman to move forward. Over the past few months, residents have voiced concerns about flooding, wildlife, traffic and property values. The potential developer wanted...
WYTV.com
Garage fire at social club in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fire at a social club in Warren is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. According to a Facebook post from the Warren Professional Fire Fighters, the fire happened around 6:45 Thursday morning in the 1300 block of West Market Street at the Central Social Club.
WYTV.com
New Jeep monster truck unveiled in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday in Boardman dozens of people showed up for their Jeeps and Java event at Kufleitner Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM Truck, some making the trips from hours away. The locally-based monster truck team “Bad Habit” unveiled their new truck. We’re told it’s the first...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. fairgrounds get ready for next week
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — It’s less than a week until the Columbiana County Fair starts, and the fairgrounds are seeing some improvements in preparation. Fair organizers have been busy updating the grandstands, installing new restrooms, showers and sound systems. Some bigger additions are happening, too. A local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Library announces system to convert VHS to DVD
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Public Library wants to help you preserve your home movies with a new service. They have a system that can help you convert VHS tape to DVD. You can sign up for an appointment to use the VHS to DVD recorder. Library staff will help show you how to use it.
Warren crews battle garage fire
Firefighters were called to a fire that started inside of a garage in Warren Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases continue to increase in all three counties
COVID-19 cases in the Mahoning Valley are climbing once again this week as all three counties are reporting increased cases per 100k. This week, Mahoning County is reporting 946 cases, (413.7 per 100k), Trumbull is reporting 805 cases, (406.6 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 356 cases (349.4 per 100k).
WYTV.com
Campbell’s new agreement with ambulance companies hopes to improve service
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell’s mayor hopes a new agreement with local ambulance companies will help improve service in his city and others nearby. Recently the city set aside space in its fire department to house a private ambulance and provide quarters for paramedics to stay in between calls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Truck crashes into building in Newton Falls
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a truck crashed into a building in downtown Newton Falls Tuesday afternoon. Mike and Pam Talanca Tuesday afternoon worked to secure the new plywood made necessary when a pickup truck ran through the front of their store, Broad Street Vintage in Newton Falls. It was closed at the time — the Talanca’s having returned from vacation just this morning.
WYTV.com
Recent officer arbitration case costing city money
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The mayor says legal fights are costing the city money that could be spent on revitalization projects instead. East Liverpool Mayor Greg Bricker says a recent arbitration case with former police Officer Chris Green is costing the city over $10,000. Green was placed on...
WYTV.com
Local library gets more space
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Public Library is undergoing construction as it receives additional space. The library is working on a new space to hold outdoor activities, such as health and wellness programs and story times for children. The area will also house more storage, as well as...
Dessert chain opens in Austintown
The Pennsylvania based dessert chain announced on Facebook that the new location on Mahoning Avenue will open its doors at noon on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Wolfdogs taken from home, headed to animal rescue
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two wolfdogs were found living inside a home in Campbell and will now be sent to an animal rescue near Cincinnati. As we’ve learned, this is a serious problem in Northeast Ohio. Two hybrid wolves were removed from a Campbell home Wednesday morning by...
WYTV.com
Police investigate nails dropped on road
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Girard police were called to a roadway after a caller told them that a driver was seen dropping nails onto the ground on July 19. Officers were called to the area of Churchill Road and North State Street in Girard around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at...
WYTV.com
First-ever Mahoning Valley Irish Fest to kick off
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The inaugural Mahoning Valley Irish Fest is happening this weekend. It will be held at Community Alley and Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. Organizer Shannon Colleen Lehn said they have been planning for over a year for the event and want it to be a destination like the one in the Cleveland area.
WYTV.com
Director of Youngstown Parks resigns
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation has resigned. Mayor Tito Brown made the announcement Tuesday that Dawn Turnage turned in her resignation effective Aug. 26, 2022. Turnage has accepted a position as the assistant director of recreation and parks in Columbus. Brown said that...
Comments / 0