Texas State

Weigh in on the Texas abortion ban

By Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

This week we're asking readers what actions, if any, should local governments or individuals take in response to the state's abortion ban and the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade?

Submit your letter to letters@statesman.com or on our online form here: https://bit.ly/3Crmkcf

Please keep letters to 150 words or less. You can find other guidelines for submitting a letter here: https://bit.ly/3t3Fjrr

We'll publish a sampling of the letters we receive in Sunday's Opinion section.

We also welcome letters on other topics.

