Report: NJ woman found dead with hoarded pets

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey boy who was hospitalized with severe burns after a “freak accident.”. Joey Lengyel, of Sussex County, was attempting to light his family’s grill when it went up in flames and left him with burns on his hands, arms, and legs on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO