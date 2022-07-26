ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report: NJ woman found dead with hoarded pets

By Dan Alexander
WGAU

New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Man’s body found floating off Sea Bright, NJ beach

SEA BRIGHT – A 64-year-old man was found floating in the ocean off a Monmouth County beach Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Brian Kelly told New Jersey 101.5 that the man was spotted by beachgoers in the water off North Beach on the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. First responders brought him out of the water and administered CPR.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Boy Severely Burned In Freak Accident Flash Fire

Support is on the rise for a North Jersey boy who was hospitalized with severe burns after a “freak accident.”. Joey Lengyel, of Sussex County, was attempting to light his family’s grill when it went up in flames and left him with burns on his hands, arms, and legs on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

First responders were attempting a water rescue on a swimmer who had gone unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 off Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said the swimmer had gone into cardiac...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
fox5ny.com

Knife pulled after gas pump fight in upstate NY: State Police

NEW YORK - A person has been arrested after a dispute at a gas station in Dutchess County ended up in threats and a knife being drawn. According to the New York State Police, on July 27, troopers were sent to a Gulf gas station on Route 9 in the town of Wappinger after a 9-1-1 call of a fight in progress with a knife.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO MEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ARSON

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Beach Haven Police Chief James Markoski announced that on July 23, 2022, Justin Liebhauser, 19, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Gianni Aveta, 18, of Wayne, New Jersey, were each charged with Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(1), in connection with an incident that occurred in Beach Haven on July 22, 2022.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: POLICE AND FAMILY LOOKING FOR WITNESSES TO A PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT

On April 5, 2021 at approximately 6:55 pm a pedestrian named Kathleen Winits was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross Route 70 near the Brick Motor Lodge. The family has asked us to post requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please reach out to Officer Therguson at the Brick Police Department at 732- 262-1100.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Newburgh Man Shot To Death, Police Say

A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was found shot to death after police responded to a Shotspotter activation. The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 in the area of Lake Drive. When officers responded to the activation, they found a...
New Jersey 101.5

Calls grow for Jersey City, NJ councilwoman to resign after hit-and-run video

JERSEY CITY — A member of the City Council who reportedly hit an UberEats bicyclist and fled the scene is facing demands for her resignation from her peers. In security footage released Tuesday, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise appeared to drive off from the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive after hitting the cyclist on July 19. HudPost.com first reported on the hit-and-run.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man

The body of a man that was retrieved from the foot of the Palisades was believed to be that of a distraught local resident who'd gone missing a week ago, authorities said. The body was found near the base of the cliffs beneath the State Line Lookout in Alpine near the Hudson River shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
UPI News

Bear climbs perimeter fence outside shuttered N.Y. prison

July 28 (UPI) -- A man driving on a New York road captured video of an unusual sight: a black bear climbing the perimeter fence at a closed prison. Vito Cafagna said he was driving past the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, this week when he spotted the bear breaking into the prison.
ANIMALS
