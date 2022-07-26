Report: NJ woman found dead with hoarded pets

Related
fox29.com
Police: Woman arrested for posing as New Jersey child protective services worker
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - A New Jersey woman was arrested after investigators said she posed as a state worker and knocked on a family's door to inquire about their infant daughter. Love Hodge, 29, was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant, Burglary and additional offenses. Officers from the Maple Shade...
New Jersey police ID suspected serial burglar with Ring camera footage
New Jersey police have identified a suspected serial burglar from ring cam footage after several break-ins in Bellville.
New York woman found dead, mauled by dog in her backyard
NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — A woman was found mauled to death in her backyard on Long Island after she was attacked by the family dog. Police told WABC that responding officers shot and killed the 7-year-old dog, who mutilated the victim and dragged her through the backyard of the family’s home.
Man’s body found floating off Sea Bright, NJ beach
SEA BRIGHT – A 64-year-old man was found floating in the ocean off a Monmouth County beach Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Brian Kelly told New Jersey 101.5 that the man was spotted by beachgoers in the water off North Beach on the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. First responders brought him out of the water and administered CPR.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Jersey Boy Severely Burned In Freak Accident Flash Fire
Support is on the rise for a North Jersey boy who was hospitalized with severe burns after a “freak accident.”. Joey Lengyel, of Sussex County, was attempting to light his family’s grill when it went up in flames and left him with burns on his hands, arms, and legs on Monday, July 18, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
Possible Drowning Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
First responders were attempting a water rescue on a swimmer who had gone unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The possible drowning occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 off Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said the swimmer had gone into cardiac...
fox5ny.com
Knife pulled after gas pump fight in upstate NY: State Police
NEW YORK - A person has been arrested after a dispute at a gas station in Dutchess County ended up in threats and a knife being drawn. According to the New York State Police, on July 27, troopers were sent to a Gulf gas station on Route 9 in the town of Wappinger after a 9-1-1 call of a fight in progress with a knife.
Manhattan cop adopts dog she helped save from hot car on Upper East Side
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The “tail” of this dog trapped in a hot car on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has a happy ending. An adorable pooch rescued from a parked car on a hot June day has now been adopted by one of the NYPD officers who came to its rescue, according to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 children found dead at home in Connecticut, woman found dead in backyard shed
Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut. Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour said, according to WFSB-TV.
Man found dead at base of scenic lookout near N.J.-N.Y. border, cops say
Police believe a man found dead Tuesday at the base of a cliff in Palisades Interstate Park is a Bergen County resident reported missing last week, officials said. A passer-by found the man’s body near State Line Lookout in Alpine at about 6:30 p.m. and notified authorities, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police said Wednesday.
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood; police searching for the animal
Officials on Long Island are searching for a wild cat -- possibly a bobcat -- that's loose in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO MEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ARSON
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Beach Haven Police Chief James Markoski announced that on July 23, 2022, Justin Liebhauser, 19, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Gianni Aveta, 18, of Wayne, New Jersey, were each charged with Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a(1), in connection with an incident that occurred in Beach Haven on July 22, 2022.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: POLICE AND FAMILY LOOKING FOR WITNESSES TO A PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT
On April 5, 2021 at approximately 6:55 pm a pedestrian named Kathleen Winits was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross Route 70 near the Brick Motor Lodge. The family has asked us to post requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please reach out to Officer Therguson at the Brick Police Department at 732- 262-1100.
23-Year-Old Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning in Bayonne
BAYONNE, NJ – Police in Bayonne are investigating the shooting death of 23-year-old Damoi Davuani...
Body found in Brooklyn driveway was reportedly wheeled there on hand truck
The man was found lying unconscious on a driveway on 72nd Street, near Fort Hamilton Parkway, in Dyker Heights around 11:30 a.m.
29-Year-Old Newburgh Man Shot To Death, Police Say
A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was found shot to death after police responded to a Shotspotter activation. The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh around 11:50 p.m., Wednesday, July 27 in the area of Lake Drive. When officers responded to the activation, they found a...
Calls grow for Jersey City, NJ councilwoman to resign after hit-and-run video
JERSEY CITY — A member of the City Council who reportedly hit an UberEats bicyclist and fled the scene is facing demands for her resignation from her peers. In security footage released Tuesday, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise appeared to drive off from the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive after hitting the cyclist on July 19. HudPost.com first reported on the hit-and-run.
Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man
The body of a man that was retrieved from the foot of the Palisades was believed to be that of a distraught local resident who'd gone missing a week ago, authorities said. The body was found near the base of the cliffs beneath the State Line Lookout in Alpine near the Hudson River shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
Accused killer says date died, then he put her body in a bag and burned it, cops say
Warning: This article includes graphic details of a death. The man charged with killing a Ewing woman and discarding her body in a Hamilton cemetery, where police found it burned, told detectives he met the woman through a dating app, she lost consciousness during intercourse and died. Harley Wildmann then...
Bear climbs perimeter fence outside shuttered N.Y. prison
July 28 (UPI) -- A man driving on a New York road captured video of an unusual sight: a black bear climbing the perimeter fence at a closed prison. Vito Cafagna said he was driving past the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, this week when he spotted the bear breaking into the prison.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1