ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool residents worried about parking

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz1lF_0gtnhOdk00

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Apartment residents in East Liverpool are concerned about their parking.

Neighbors of the Market Street Lofts received notices on their vehicles, stating they are parked in city spots.

Police investigate nails dropped on road

Signs were posted on the street corner saying no residents could park in front of the building. However, residents say they’ve been told they can park there by apartment management.

Some residents who park in front of the building have handicap accessibilities and use its only elevator there.

One resident feels it’s only this apartment building the city is targeting.

“Eleven cars that have tickets on it,” says Dianne Washington. “[The city is] picking on people with disabilities. They’re not picking on the people down the street who … come up here and park all day long.”

There are only 3 handicapped spots behind the apartments.

Suspected drugs, guns and cash seized in raid

Washington says she’d be willing to pay a permit to park in front of the building, but the city of East Liverpool has no plans to charge residents for those spots.

First News reached out to the apartment’s management and received no response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

Township opposes effort to vacate part of road

A group of Stevenson Heights property owners and lessees in Brookfield Township want the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate a portion of Jessie Road, an undeveloped paper street, alleging the township has abandoned the street. Brookfield officials opposed the vacation, saying the road is used regularly for snow plowing. Lead...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man hit by vehicle in Hancock County taken by EMS

HANCOCK COUNTY- A man was taken to Weirton Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle on Thursday. The man was hit on Washington Street in Weirton after officials said a car backed into the man. Officials say the man didn’t appear to have been injured but went to the hospital for precaution. It’s […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
State
Washington State
East Liverpool, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
East Liverpool, OH
Traffic
City
East Liverpool, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Lofts#Vehicles#First News#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Warren lifts ban on body piercings

Warren City Council Wednesday night overwhelmingly voted to lift the city’s 20-year ban on body piercings and created a new ordinance that regulates body piercings with tattoos.
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WYTV.com

What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal. This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Valley Farmers Market open twice a week in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE , Ohio – The Ohio Valley Farmers Market continues to offer locally-produced foods including, meat, eggs, cheese, vegetables, baked goods, jam, honey and much more. The market takes place twice a week. One location is in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot on Thursdays from 4 to...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man injured in industrial machine accident in Wellsburg

According to Brooke County officials, a 42-year-old male was in an industrial machine accident that occurred around 5:00 pm at the Jupiter Aluminum facility in Wellsburg. Officials say the male got caught in a machine. He was transported to Wheeling hospital. Details are very limited at this time, so stay...
WKBN

3 ‘lifeless’ dogs saved in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters were able to save the lives of three dogs after a fire broke out on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the house fire took place in the 2000 block of Income Drive in the Goodyear Heights Neighborhood. Officials say the homeowners were not...
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy