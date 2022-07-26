ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Arizona manhunt on for suspect in Sunday homicide

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaM7y_0gtnhC3200
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos in the investigation of a homicide in Golden Valley, Arizona. (Photo: Mohave County… Read More

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man in the investigation of a homicide on Sunday in Golden Valley, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos has been identified as a suspect in the death of Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of Golden Valley, according to the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office. A second person was shot in the hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zun6X_0gtnhC3200
Phillip Allen Carey. (Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s officers arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37, during the investigation, and he is charged with tampering with evidence. Officers said Carey tried to clean the scene of the shooting and hide evidence. He has been booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

Anyone with information on Glinos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-027959. This investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Police seek shooter in Golden Valley death

GOLDEN VALLEY -The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has one man in custody and is looking for another in connection with a deadly shooting in Golden Valley. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen has also identified the murder victim as Michael Walker, 33, Golden Valley. Mortensen said the deadly violence occurred...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman holding onto stop sign rescued during flooding in Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman who was clinging onto a stop sign in a flooded western Arizona wash on Monday is safe after she was rescued, authorities said. According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, a construction crew spotted the 42-year-old woman on July 25 at about 5 p.m. in a running wash near Shinarump Drive and Agate Road in Golden Valley.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Shooting#Manhunt#Michael Ryan#Violent Crime
ABC4

Body of missing Layton man found in Arizona

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4) – The body of a missing Layton man who was last seen late last week while traveling in Arizona has been found on Tuesday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue confirmed the body of Beau Riddle, 49, has been found in a brush area near where his vehicle was last spotted in Arizona.
zachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: Local woman arrested at the River Gardens Apartments late evening last Thursday for theft from elder by caretake.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has released more information regarding police activity at the River Gardens Apartments that ZachNews reported on Thursday, July 21st, 2022. In their weekly arrest report...
NEEDLES, CA
8 News Now

Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Unidentified body found outside Kingman￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is conducting a death investigation following the discovery of the body of a male adult, about 18 miles north of the Kingman city limits. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the body was located off of Stockton Hill Road at milepost 24 on Saturday, July 23.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Suspected Kingman homicide under investigation￼

KINGMAN – A suspected homicide is under investigation by the Kingman Police Department. Officers responded July 21 after a friend discovered the victim’s body at the victim’s residence in the 1900 block of Robinson Avenue. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said Michael Fernandez, 55, apparently died of a...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Double shooting, one death reported in Golden Valley over weekend￼

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a murder in Golden Valley. Deputies responded early Sunday afternoon to a report that two people suffered gunshot wounds. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said detectives are sorting through conflicting accounts of what transpired. She said it was determined...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Jury selection begins for Ketchner trial￼

KINGMAN – Jury selection began Tuesday morning for another murder trial for Darrell Ketchner. The 64-year-old is charged with burglary and first-degree murder for the July 4, 2009 stabbing death of Ariel Allison after the Arizona Supreme Court overturned his previous trial convictions in 2014. Ketchner continues serving a...
KINGMAN, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Semi truck with trailer crashes into guardrail along hillside along westbound Interstate 40 just west of J Street.

Needles, California: A semi truck with trailer crashed into guardrail along hillside along westbound Interstate 40 just west of J Street. The crash was reported at 4:23 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 near the area of the California Avenue Pedestrian Tunnel where several other accidents have occurred in past years.
NEEDLES, CA
Mohave Daily News

Fire Station 2 remains 'on schedule'

BULLHEAD CITY — Construction on Fire Station 2 "continues to be on schedule," the Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board was told at Tuesday's regular meeting. Assistant Chief Scott Neal told board members that "at this point, we're very happy with our schedule," adding that the project still is expected to be complete before the end of the calendar year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
azbex.com

Bullhead City Considers Mixed Residential Project

Diversified Partners is requesting a minor general plan amendment and zoning amendments for a 78.6-acre site at the NWC of Black Mountain and Goldrush roads in Bullhead City for a mixed residential and commercial development. The site lies just east of the City Square Shopping Center and other commercial properties...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Low flow event had low turnout compared to per capita￼

BULLHEAD CITY – While the Low Flow Event at Davis Dam on July 19 was billed as an effort to combat the caddisfly population, the City of Bullhead City Parks Maintenance Division, as well as cities and residents along the Colorado River, took the opportunity to clean up the exposed river bottom.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

New hotel breaks ground

KINGMAN – Heavy equipment is rolling over the 2.35-acre site where a hybrid Wingate & Hawthorn hotel by Wyndham will be constructed in Kingman. Site preparation is underway near the Home 2 Suites property between the old Safeway Shopping Plaza and Interstate 40. Project principal Doug Wright said Yuma...
KINGMAN, AZ
8 News Now

8 News Now

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy