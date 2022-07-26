ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City to close after 50 years

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdojH_0gtngt1m00

OCEAN CITY, Md. — After 50 years in business, Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City is closing its doors. The theater located on Coastal Highway will screen its final movies on Monday, September 5.

Fox Theatres made the announcement in a release today.

Fox Theatres will still operate the Fox Gold Coast Theater at the Gold Coast Mall. Gift cards and passes from Sun & Surf will be honored at Fox Gold Coast.

“We have so many great memories of the theater, from serving local customers year round to being a vacation saver for a bad beach day,” said Donald Fox, President and CEO of Fox Theatres.

Sun & Surf was built in 1972 by Muriel and Reba Schwartz of Dover, Delaware.

Fox Theatres acquired the theater in 1980 and in 1982 expanded the theater to the 8-plex it is today.

In 2015, the theater was extensively renovated and luxury recliners were installed. The Sun & Surf property was recently acquired by a local hotel developer.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Delaware State
Ocean City, MD
Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Theatres#Sun Surf Cinema#Coastal Highway#Fox Gold Coast#The Sun Surf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Movies
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy