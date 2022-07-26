China tried to obtain internal info and build a network of informants inside the Federal Reserve, says a new GOP Senate report

China is a very real threat and our powers that be are ignoring it. They are infiltrating our medical establishment to steal intellectual properties, our food sources by buying up farmland, our transportation and communication industries by providing chips, and now our primary financial system. What is it going to take to understand they are NOT our "friends" and we MUST outlaw their acquisition of these things and professional posts? Good grief!
the American government sold their soul to China China you must realize we the people aren't part of that deal and you will never have us under your rule of law do whatever you want to the government they're yours take them but you'll never have the American people
America can’t protect itself or it’s citizens anymore. Stop voting for taxes to be redistributed and vote for investing in our eroding country.
Related
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
Joe Manchin says McConnell's threat to sink a bipartisan bill challenging China's economic power won't make him 'walk away' from Biden's agenda
Elizabeth Warren beckons the Fed to punish the working class with more inflation
Mitt Romney likens Trump's false claim that he won in 2020 to the 'delusion that leads people to feed money into slot machines'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'
RELATED PEOPLE
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't 'want to be lectured' on what lawmakers should do to 'destroy' the US economy over climate change
Max Boot claims return of Trump to presidency would be 'death knell' for 'democracy:' 'The prognosis is grim'
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger's staffer says the office temporarily turned off its phones amid 'overwhelming' threats
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
Mike Pence's former chief of staff says 'it's a very risky precedent' to have a VP testify in front of January 6 committee
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Steve Bannon Calls On '4,000 Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' The Government 'Brick By Brick'
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10