ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China tried to obtain internal info and build a network of informants inside the Federal Reserve, says a new GOP Senate report

By Julia Ainsley
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Comments / 10

Victoria Briscoe
1d ago

China is a very real threat and our powers that be are ignoring it. They are infiltrating our medical establishment to steal intellectual properties, our food sources by buying up farmland, our transportation and communication industries by providing chips, and now our primary financial system. What is it going to take to understand they are NOT our "friends" and we MUST outlaw their acquisition of these things and professional posts? Good grief!

Reply
8
Guest
1d ago

the American government sold their soul to China China you must realize we the people aren't part of that deal and you will never have us under your rule of law do whatever you want to the government they're yours take them but you'll never have the American people

Reply
4
jody
1d ago

America can’t protect itself or it’s citizens anymore. Stop voting for taxes to be redistributed and vote for investing in our eroding country.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Elizabeth Warren beckons the Fed to punish the working class with more inflation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is not an economist, so when she does try to play one on television, it’s usually to the detriment of the Democratic Party and specifically to the political fortunes of President Joe Biden. Warren spent much of the 2020 presidential primary playing the Pied Piper, dragging her fellow contenders to the electoral wastelands of single-payer healthcare. Now, Warren is in the pages of the Wall Street Journal doing exactly what the president pledged not to do literally a month ago: publicly bullying the Federal Reserve.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Rob Portman
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Senate Committee#Gop#Chinese#Republican#Thirteen Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve#The P Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

420K+
Followers
51K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy