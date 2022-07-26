Fantasy Football: Julio Jones joins Buccaneers, but that doesn't mean you should shake up your draft boards

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 bold predictions for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL season with Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Julio Jones has finally found his next team, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones was one of the top receivers in the game a few years ago and is looking to revive his career with the Tom Brady-led side. He will be teaming up with the greatest player of...
Falcons Legend Julio Jones Signs with Division Rival
After a year away from the NFC South, former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones wants back in the division. But instead of returning to the Falcons, his home from 2011-20, he is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN was the first to report the news.
Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa
The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
Key Seahawks player surprisingly retires due to neck injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed the majority of the 2021 season after he suffered a neck injury, and he unfortunately is not going to return. Carson has decided to retire from the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The decision came after the running back failed his physical. Rapoport noted that Carson will be able to receive injury protection benefits since doctors determined he cannot play.
Browns Reportedly Attempted Another Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns paid a king's ransom to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. They then paid Watson a king's ransom himself. After trading multiple first-round picks to the Texans, the Browns shelled out $230 million guaranteed to the former Clemson star. Before they traded for Watson,...
Steelers Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
Julio Jones gets surprisingly large contract from Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in wide receiver Julio Jones to shore up the position, but the contract they gave him is a bit surprising. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones will be due a $6 million base salary from the Buccaneers this season. He could make as much as $8 million with incentives.
Buccaneers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let go of a veteran tight end on Tuesday. Tampa Bay officially waived Codey McElroy who had been on the practice squad for the last few seasons. The Bucs signed Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal on Monday as he looks poised to be another threat in the passing game.
Saints Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the addition of veteran running back Malcolm Brown. Brown spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in seven games. From 2015-20, he played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo apparently plans to go along with 49ers’ revised plan
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut him before Week One, when his $24.2 million salary would otherwise become fully guaranteed as termination pay, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
49ers Are Signing Notable Former 1st Round Draft Pick
The San Francisco 49ers celebrated the start of training camp by bolstering their defensive line. General manager John Lynch told reporters Tuesday, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows, that the team signed Robert Nkemdiche after he "shined" in a workout. Barrows added that Nkemdiche could take Dee Ford's roster spot. The...
Report: Bucs landed Julio Jones over 1 NFC playoff contender
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday signed Julio Jones to a 1-year deal. They apparently beat out another Super Bowl contender in order to sign the receiver. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers also had interest in Jones. But Tampa Bay was most aggressive in pursuing the receiver, according to the report.
NBC Sports
Report: Julio Jones joins Tom Brady's Buccaneers on one-year deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added another veteran wide receiver to their offense led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Julio Jones is joining the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also reported Tuesday that the 33-year-old wideout drew interest from the Green Bay Packers, among other teams.
Deebo Samuel Has Made A Decision On Training Camp
Deebo Samuel spent the entire NFL offseason sparking speculation about this future with the San Francisco 49ers. It appears he's made his decision. Samuel reported to Niners' training camp this Tuesday, indicating he's committed to working things out with the team. John Lynch added during a press conference just moments...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About The Bucs Offense
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers step on the field for the 2022 season, they'll do so with one of the best offenses in football. Earlier this afternoon, the team received some welcomed news about star wide receiver Chris Godwin. Despite tearing his ACL and MCL just seven months ago, he'll reportedly participate in training camp with the team.
49ers Released Longtime Franchise Veteran On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers made a major move this Wednesday, releasing defensive end Dee Ford. In 2019, the 49ers acquired Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs. At that time, he was supposed to elevate the team's pass rush for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately for Ford, injuries derailed his career in...
WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans
After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa...
NFL Wide Receiver Announces Stunning Retirement At 24
After spending just two seasons in the NFL, Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to retire. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Thursday that Gandy-Golden is retiring. The Liberty product plans on going back to school. Gandy-Golden, 24, was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL...
Patriots Have Released Veteran Free Agent Signing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on June 21, 2022. Williams, 25, spent the majority of the last two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State on April 26, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was released by Kansas City on June 14, 2022. He was a three-year starter at college and played in 45 games with 38 starts, 25 at left guard and 13 at center.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield wants nothing to do with Browns jersey
Breakups can be a bit rough, even when they come in the NFL. Quarterback Baker Mayfield continued on the newest chapter of his football career on Wednesday, taking the field at Wofford College for the Carolina Panthers’ first practice of training camp. But he wouldn’t get to that field without a little reminder of his past.
