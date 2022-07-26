LRAPA issues air quality advisory for the southern Willamette Valley due to smog

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PLANetizen
Oregon Issues Wildfire Risk Map
A new wildfire risk map has drawn questions from Oregon homeowners, reports Tiffany Olin for KTVL. Olin writes, “people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface.” But the letters have raised questions since they don’t indicate how homeowners should respond. Derek Gasperini, Public Affairs Officer for Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), said for now, homeowners just need to be aware of the risk to their home.
KXL
Air Quality Advisory Issued In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for both the Portland metro area and the Willamette Valley. DEQ expects ozone pollution…or smog…to reach levels today that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The advisory is expected to last until Saturday...
kezi.com
Junction City imposes water use restrictions
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Due to an equipment failure earlier this week, Junction City has issued a stage two water alert to try to save water for emergencies. Junction City is asking residents to reduce water usage by 10%. In addition, several other restrictions are being imposed in an effort to reduce water usage. These restrictions include outside watering only every other day, not washing vehicles, sidewalks, driveways or other hard surface areas with city-supplied water, and a suggestion to limit watering of lawns and gardens to no more than 20 minutes if possible.
KVAL
Drivers allowed to pump their own gas in Oregon during heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Fire Marshal will allow for self-service fueling this week due to the heat wave. This order will help protect gas station workers while keeping gas stations open for drivers. According to the fire marshal's office, this comes after Governor Brown’s recent emergency declaration. The...
beachconnection.net
Heatwave Impact, Warnings Reach Oregon Coast Range, Washington's Willapa Hills
(Seaside, Oregon) – At least a couple more days of intense heatwaves are in store for inland Oregon and southwest Washington, with numerous heat advisories and air quality issues for Vancouver down through Lane County in Oregon. 25 counties in Oregon are under a heat emergency declaration by Gov. Kate Brown with 100 degrees or more in many of those areas. (Above: Oregon Coast Range. Trippy rock formations in a stream along Highway 34)
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Low water, high temps threaten Crooked River fish
The Crooked River below Bowman Dam is one of Central Oregon’s best and most consistent fishing spots. But it won’t be much longer if drought conditions force farmers to drain Prineville Reservoir. “At 10 cfs— cubic feet per second — that’s a 95% reduction of where we are...
ijpr.org
How the heatwave is impacting Oregon farmers
While many of us are finding refuge from the heat indoors, farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heatwave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions. “We know how...
kezi.com
Power poles being removed to guard against wildfires
LEABURG, Ore. -- Crews with the Eugene Water and Electric Board got to work removing dozens of power poles along McKenzie Highway today to help reduce wildfire risk. EWEB crews are removing 159 decommissioned power poles from a five-mile stretch of McKenzie Highway between the Leaburg powerhouse and the former Walterville substation. Crews must first lower the de-energized electric lines to the ground. Then, a worker uses a chainsaw to cut off the top of the pole, which contains heavy metal equipment. Finally, workers carefully saw through the base of the power pole, felling it like a tree.
klcc.org
Severely short on nurses, Central Oregon hospital system quietly declares crisis
Late in the afternoon of July 15, leaders at St. Charles Health System took the unprecedented step of declaring “crisis standards of care” at all four of their locations — the first health system in Oregon to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
KVAL
Locals beat the heat at Fern Ridge Reservoir
EUGENE, Ore. — How are you beating the heat this summer?. With these scorching temperatures, some folks in our area are heading out to the Fern Ridge Reservoir. "Today was rough,” said Laure Shipley of Eugene. “The wind was much higher than I thought it would be. So, the wind report wasn't as accurate as I thought. And also, being in nature in all this space, listening to the birds, it’s kind of magical."
KVAL
Albany Fire's Water Rescue Team rescues 6 on Santiam River
JEFFERSON, Ore. — The Albany Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a family in distress on the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon, on Wednesday, July 27. Around 7:15 p.m., AFD sent two Rescue Water Craft (RWC) and one ambulance with six firefighter/medics to the...
kcfmradio.com
Coast Guard City Renewal; Holiday Lights Tickets; Gas Prices; Heat Advisory Extended
The City of Florence received word this week that its status as a Coast Guard City has been renewed for another five years. Being a Coast Guard City means the community actively takes steps to make Coast Guard men and women, along with their families, feel welcome. To date, Congress has designated only 29 communities with the Coast Guard City label. Florence is one of three in Oregon, the other two being Newport and Astoria. Mayor Joe Henry is set to read a proclamation next Monday evening during the City Council meeting. A brief ceremony honoring Coast Guard families will also lead off next Tuesday’s National Night Out at Miller Park. That begins at 5:30.
centraloregondaily.com
Pump your own gas: Oregon’s no self-serve rule suspended for heat wave
Drivers in 25 Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, will be allowed to pump their own gas — at least for a few days. The Oregon Fire Marshal made the announcement Wednesday as a result of Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration due to the heat wave hitting the state.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO FORECASTED HEAT
On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, including Douglas, through July 31st, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. A release said multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical...
thatoregonlife.com
Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals
In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
klcc.org
State climatologist warns of "flash droughts" as heat wave fries Oregon
With many parts of Oregon seeing temps in the upper 90s and beyond this week, the state climatologist says there’ll be definite intensifying of existing drought conditions. It’s the first major sustained hot spell of the year, with the sun bearing down on areas already suffering historically dry and arid conditions.
KVAL
Two possible hyperthermia deaths from Oregon heat wave, state medical examiner says
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office is reporting two suspected heat deaths that could be linked to the current heat wave. Temperatures soared across the state on Tuesday, with Portland setting a daily high record for July 26 at 102 degrees Fahrenheit. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s...
klcc.org
USDA buoys seafood industry across the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon
Oregon’s seafood industry just got a boost from the USDA. The federal agency has OK’ed a $52-million purchase of Pacific Northwest seafood products. In a joint announcement, Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden said this will help an industry hit hard by the pandemic and climate change.
WWEEK
Campfire Restrictions Are Going Into Effect at Public Lands Across Oregon
We’re staring down a week of temperatures forecasted at or hovering near the century mark, which means burn restrictions are going into effect for campers hardy enough to rough it during a heat wave. Beginning Thursday, July 28, fires will no longer be allowed at dispersed campsites for a...
ijpr.org
Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon
A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
