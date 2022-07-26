LRAPA issues air quality advisory for the southern Willamette Valley due to smog

The City of Florence received word this week that its status as a Coast Guard City has been renewed for another five years. Being a Coast Guard City means the community actively takes steps to make Coast Guard men and women, along with their families, feel welcome. To date, Congress has designated only 29 communities with the Coast Guard City label. Florence is one of three in Oregon, the other two being Newport and Astoria. Mayor Joe Henry is set to read a proclamation next Monday evening during the City Council meeting. A brief ceremony honoring Coast Guard families will also lead off next Tuesday’s National Night Out at Miller Park. That begins at 5:30.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO