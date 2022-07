Joseph Pyfer did everything he was supposed to do, and he was rewarded for it. The former Ring of Combat titleholder nailed down an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract on Week 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series as he wiped out Osman Diaz with punches in the second round of their featured middleweight pairing on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Diaz (7-2) bowed out 1:39 into Round 2, his five-fight winning streak at an end.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO