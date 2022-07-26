Iowa Hawkeyes: 2022 special teams depth chart

With Big Ten Media Days underway, the Iowa Hawkeyes went ahead and released their official depth charts entering fall camp. While there certainly could be changes along the way, there were plenty of interesting notes in both the offensive and defensive depth charts.

Offensively, quarterback Spencer Petras is once again listed ahead of Alex Padilla entering camp. At running back, Gavin Williams is given the early nod over Leshon Williams. One of the interesting notes at wide receiver is redshirt freshman Alec Wick listed within the two-deep.

Meanwhile, along the Hawkeyes’ offensive line, the starters moving left to right look like this: left tackle Mason Richman, left guard Tyler Elsbury, center Logan Jones, right guard Connor Colby and right tackle Jack Plumb.

Defensively, while Lukas Van Ness is still listed as a second-string defensive tackle for Iowa, one has to imagine Van Ness will be used both inside and outside on the Hawkeyes’ defensive line in 2022.

In the defensive backfield, junior Reggie Bracy and sophomore Brendan Deasfernandez are listed as second-stringers at free safety and right cornerback, respectively.

How is special teams shaping up? While Iowa didn’t release the full picture on special teams just yet, we did get some idea of what it will look like entering 2022. Here’s everything we know so far according to Iowa’s official depth chart reveal. As noted and discussed below, there are several notable omissions that will be key during the Hawkeyes’ fall camp.

Punter

Tory Taylor (6-foot-4, 230)

Starting place kicker

Aaron Blom (5-foot-11, 189)

Backup place kicker

Drew Stevens (6-foot, 180)

Long snapper

Luke Elkin (6-foot-1, 227)

Holder

One of the starters that Iowa lost included holder Ryan Gersonde. Obviously, that's a pivotal piece of any successful field goal kicking unit, so let's monitor how this unfolds throughout fall camp.

Punt return, kick return

Avid Iowa fans know that the Hawkeyes lost a pivotal piece of their wide receiver room, and, perhaps more importantly, an integral piece of their special teams in Charlie Jones this offseason. The 2021 Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year transferred to Purdue and left two sizable vacancies. There's been some discussion on both Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson taking over return duties, but, obviously, there's nothing official in that department yet. This will be the most fascinating special teams storyline to follow throughout camp.

