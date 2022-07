Kaiba‘s floppy ears are always on the move. The curious two-year-old Australian cattle dog/shepherd mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “Kaiba’s adorable floppy ears are always on the move, scoping out what’s going on across the yard or down the street,” AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter said. “Kaiba likes to take it slow with his new friends, but you’ll know you’re in his Best Friend Club when he decides to sit – bottom-first – in your lap. It’s the greatest sign of friendship he knows.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO