ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Yuma man accused of fatally stabbing brother, sister-in-law

By Associated Press, Brent Corrado
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of his younger brother and sister-in-law at a Yuma home, police said on July 26. Yuma police said 63-year-old Jerry Klahn has been booked into the Maricopa County jail...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Arizona man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing brother and sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his younger brother and his sister-in-law at the home they all shared. According to the Yuma Police Department, on Sunday, July 24, at around 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 9th Avenue to a report of a domestic disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased individuals in the backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Two with warrants arrested for illegally crossing through Morelos Dam

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says two people were arrested for illegally entering the United States with warrants near Morelos Dam. An aunt, Gladys Norma Herrera Moncada, 52, and nephew, Giancarlos Ayala Herrera, 32, had warrants for burglary from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Both were found...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

63-year-old man accused of stabbing homeowners in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said a 63-year-old man stabbed two homeowners, Sunday near 9th Avenue and 6th street. According to the Yuma Police Department, around 5:13 p.m., there was a “domestic disturbance” involving two adults who were found dead in their backyard with with multiple stab wounds.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor

A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Police Investigating Man’s Shooting

EL CENTRO — Police are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that left a man injured about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the 200 block of West State Street in El Centro. Officers responding to a report of an altercation and shooting at the location recovered...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Agents find three migrants crammed inside trunk near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma sector says agents found three migrants hiding inside a car's trunk. On Thursday, agents stopped a Chevrolet Impala at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Yuma and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations on the vehicle led to agents...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 20-25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 20 through July 25. 5:30 p.m.: Deputies received a report of vandalism in Niland on West Main Street, where a woman was told the neighbor across the street had been throwing rocks at her residence and even broke a windshield while she was out of town over the weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

Semi-truck rolls over on Araby Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Reports say a semi-truck rolled over on Araby Road near the West Interstate 8 on-ramp. The truck was transporting batteries and the rollover caused acid to spill, which is being secured by firefighters. The overpass will be closed for a few hours as investigations continue.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Victim in Sunday shooting identified

13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif speaks with a resident in the neighborhood. Virginia Pena, 39, has been identified by Yuma police as the victim in Sunday morning's shooting when a dark-colored pick-up truck fired shots at an SUV with four people inside. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More comfortable temperatures and potential rain for the week ahead

Temperatures will likely not reach extreme heat advisory levels for the week, and storms could also be approaching for both the Imperial Valley and Yuma County. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With abundant atmospheric moisture in place, there will be periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms for much of the week. However, extended periods of inactive conditions should also be expected, albeit punctuated by much shorter periods of stormy conditions. With the clouds and increased moisture, near to below normal temperatures will be common most days. Late in the week, less humid conditions may return to parts of the region with greater storm chances retreating to the higher terrain of Arizona.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy