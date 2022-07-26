ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Maple Spring Family Life Center asks for ARPA help

By Kathy Plum EDITOR
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGWOOD — The latest application for American Rescue Plan Act funds received...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Garrett County Lighthouse holds annual carnival

OAKLAND — Garrett County Lighthouse Inc. held its annual Client Carnival on July 19. In attendance were clients from both the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program (PRP) and the Residential Rehabilitation Program (RRP). Staff and clients participated in numerous outside activities, with one of the most popular being the dunk tank,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for Hospice of Garrett County’s north office

McHENRY — On Thursday, July 21, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Hospice of Garrett County, Inc.’s North Office. Business Development Specialist and Chair of the Garrett County Diplomats, Connor Norman led the ceremony. Gathered dignitaries including Senator...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Summer bus shuttles to begin on Monday

KINGWOOD — As a reminder, the summer bus shuttle will be running throughout the county to help kids arrive and depart from the high school. Students will arrive at Preston High School by 3:30 p.m. and will leave on the bus at 8 p.m. The first day of official...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) giving away extra millings, by appointment only

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Development Authority to take early steps toward potential sale of property purchased from Benedum Airport Authority

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Development Authority on Thursday made early moves to prepare for the potential offloading of property purchased from the Benedum Airport Authority in 2020. Development Authority members spent approximately 40 minutes in executive session before reconvening and voting to issue a request...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg City Council likely nearing decision on city manager candidate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council is a little closer to picking a new city manager following a special meeting on Thursday evening. Council members convened for an in-person interview of a single job candidate. The individual, who hails from California, had previously been interviewed virtually for the position.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

GCHS offering Obedience Training

OAKLAND — Those with unruly, undisciplined, unfriendly or unhousebroken pets can meet these challenges with Obedience Training. The COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing turned disaster for the animal world. Within a few weeks, hundreds of thousands took to the internet to find a furry addition to their families which led to animals being moved through rescues at lightning speed.
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

Gilbert Junior Morrison

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

GCCAC to host Fair Housing event

OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. (GCCAC), in partnership with Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and Maryland Legal Aid, will host a fair housing event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. The event will help educate Garrett County community partners, landlords, property managers,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

What's Happening

BBQ Chicken: Boyce-Houser Post 41 will hold a chicken BBQ featuring Eugene Tasker’s chicken on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until sold out at the WV Outdoor Power lot on 580 S. Mineral St. in Keyser. 1/2 chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and roll. Advance tickets $8, at door $10.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education retreat

The Harrison County Board of Education held their annual board retreat Thursday. Department heads were able to discuss concerns and upcoming initiatives with the board followed by principals from across the county.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

Cars and Coffee, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg. Car show in parking lot across the street from the center begins at 6 p.m. Screening of “Gone in 60 Seconds” begins at 8 p.m.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

BUP #2_2.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Storms slowed Thursday’s action at the West Virginia American …
MORGANTOWN, WV

