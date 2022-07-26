Maple Spring Family Life Center asks for ARPA help

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

