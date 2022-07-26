Maple Spring Family Life Center asks for ARPA help

OAKLAND — Garrett County Lighthouse Inc. held its annual Client Carnival on July 19. In attendance were clients from both the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program (PRP) and the Residential Rehabilitation Program (RRP). Staff and clients participated in numerous outside activities, with one of the most popular being the dunk tank,...
McHENRY — On Thursday, July 21, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Hospice of Garrett County, Inc.’s North Office. Business Development Specialist and Chair of the Garrett County Diplomats, Connor Norman led the ceremony. Gathered dignitaries including Senator...
KINGWOOD — As a reminder, the summer bus shuttle will be running throughout the county to help kids arrive and depart from the high school. Students will arrive at Preston High School by 3:30 p.m. and will leave on the bus at 8 p.m. The first day of official...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Development Authority on Thursday made early moves to prepare for the potential offloading of property purchased from the Benedum Airport Authority in 2020. Development Authority members spent approximately 40 minutes in executive session before reconvening and voting to issue a request...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This summer, Marion County emergency officials have been teaming with Marion County Schools and other agencies to better prepare the county for an active shooter scenario or other emergency situation. The preparations began earlier in the summer when the Marion County Department of Homeland...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council is a little closer to picking a new city manager following a special meeting on Thursday evening. Council members convened for an in-person interview of a single job candidate. The individual, who hails from California, had previously been interviewed virtually for the position.
OAKLAND — Those with unruly, undisciplined, unfriendly or unhousebroken pets can meet these challenges with Obedience Training. The COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing turned disaster for the animal world. Within a few weeks, hundreds of thousands took to the internet to find a furry addition to their families which led to animals being moved through rescues at lightning speed.
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison.
OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. (GCCAC), in partnership with Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and Maryland Legal Aid, will host a fair housing event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. The event will help educate Garrett County community partners, landlords, property managers,...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council appointed attorney Sean Murphy to the role of municipal judge Tuesday evening, taking the action following the death of former Municipal Judge Anthony Julian last week. Murphy, who was chosen from a field of four Marion County applicants, will serve in...
BBQ Chicken: Boyce-Houser Post 41 will hold a chicken BBQ featuring Eugene Tasker’s chicken on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until sold out at the WV Outdoor Power lot on 580 S. Mineral St. in Keyser. 1/2 chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and roll. Advance tickets $8, at door $10.
The Harrison County Board of Education held their annual board retreat Thursday. Department heads were able to discuss concerns and upcoming initiatives with the board followed by principals from across the county.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Storms slowed Thursday’s action at the West Virginia American Legion state baseball tournament, but it was worth the wait for Morgantown Post 2. The hosts knocked out Berkeley Post 14, 3-1, to move into the final day of the tournament at Dale Miller...
