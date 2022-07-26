ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
wdhn.com

Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Post-Searchlight

Migrant Worker Charged with Malice Murder

Earlier last week, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a stabbing at the High Hope Farms Migrant Camp on Betts Mills Road. According to Captain Elijah McCoy, several men had just gotten off work in the fields and returned to the migrant camp, before they began indulging in alcoholic beverages. One of the men drinking was Sergio Sanchez Gomez, 57, also known as Adiel Sanchez Gomez.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, FL
County
Jackson County, FL
WJHG-TV

Local law enforcement warns against online predators

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE, recently worked together to get an Alabama man convicted after he made arrangements to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl online. When he arrived for the meeting, he was met by local law enforcement instead.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old

Prosecutors sparred over evidence, including the demolition of the car where the bodies of the two high school students were found. Lloyd is held in the Houston County Jail on a nearly $2M dollar bond. FBI and local agencies continue to investigate bomb threats. Updated: 5 hours ago. Over 10...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail on attempted murder charges was over $10 worth of marijuana, court records show. The shooting happened at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning. According to a Panama City police report, a witness told officers that […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcso
wtvy.com

Abbeville Police seeking info after morning shooting call

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police are seeking assistance from the public in gathering information related to a Monday morning shooting. The department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sandra Drive on July 25 at around 1:45 a.m. Officers recovered shell casings in the roadway at...
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 27, 2022

Keyshondro Francis, 33, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Hendrickson, 32, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Griffin Jr., 27, St Augustine, Florida: Battery on a facility staff: Marianna Police...
MARIANNA, FL
niceville.com

Walton Sheriff’s Office warns of alleged pine straw scam

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is warning Walton residents of an alleged scam by individuals who are selling pine straw door-to-door. “It’s a scam that spreads in the peak of summer,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in a statement.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting at Panama City motel, suspect in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say the victim was visiting the area for a short time, and was shot three times inside the second floor of the motel. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher, who was also visiting the area. Hatcher was located after climbing a fence into a secured area at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on 11th Street and was promptly taken into custody without incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO trains for active shooter event

Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers and SWAT team underwent Single Office Response to Active Shooter training on Wednesday. Real-life scenarios with role players and blank rounds simulated an on-campus shooting. Sheriff Kevin Crews stated he wants his deputies prepared for any situation and is committed to keeping...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

BCSO holds annual active shooter training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been in the news a lot the past few years, school shootings. So how is local law enforcement preparing if the worst happens here? The Bay County Sheriff’s Office held another active shooter training Wednesday at Arnold High School, one of many it has held this month.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute at around 3:40 a.m. on July 24th. JCSO deputies said they were called to the Fairfield Inn in reference to an argument. When they arrived, thy learned the argument was between two brothers. According to...
WJHG-TV

Log truck crashes in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A log truck crashed on State Road 71 in Calhoun County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, around 10 a.m. the truck pulling a trailer was going south on SR 71 near NW Sam Duncan Road. The truck was driving around a left...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy