Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

WEAR
Walton County deputies respond to submerged vehicle near Alaqua Creek Park
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies responded to a vehicle stuck underwater Wednesday morning. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle was submerged near Alaqua Creek Park. According to the sheriff's office, while traveling down Highway 20, the driver started not feeling well and pulled into the park...
wdhn.com
Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car
EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
Post-Searchlight
Migrant Worker Charged with Malice Murder
Earlier last week, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a stabbing at the High Hope Farms Migrant Camp on Betts Mills Road. According to Captain Elijah McCoy, several men had just gotten off work in the fields and returned to the migrant camp, before they began indulging in alcoholic beverages. One of the men drinking was Sergio Sanchez Gomez, 57, also known as Adiel Sanchez Gomez.
Sneads Police Sgt. Brett Preston recovering after being shot
Sneads Police Sgt. Brett Preston is continuing to improve after being shot in the line of duty over the weekend.
WJHG-TV
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies buckle down on golf carts driving along Highway 98
SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are reminding both residents and visitors that golf carts are not allowed on Highway 98. That means not on the road or off to the side of it. The Sheriff’s Office has signs and stickers all over the county reminding...
WJHG-TV
Local law enforcement warns against online predators
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Beach Police Department, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE, recently worked together to get an Alabama man convicted after he made arrangements to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl online. When he arrived for the meeting, he was met by local law enforcement instead.
wtvy.com
Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old
Prosecutors sparred over evidence, including the demolition of the car where the bodies of the two high school students were found. Lloyd is held in the Houston County Jail on a nearly $2M dollar bond. FBI and local agencies continue to investigate bomb threats. Updated: 5 hours ago. Over 10...
Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail on attempted murder charges was over $10 worth of marijuana, court records show. The shooting happened at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning. According to a Panama City police report, a witness told officers that […]
wtvy.com
Abbeville Police seeking info after morning shooting call
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police are seeking assistance from the public in gathering information related to a Monday morning shooting. The department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sandra Drive on July 25 at around 1:45 a.m. Officers recovered shell casings in the roadway at...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 27, 2022
Keyshondro Francis, 33, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Hendrickson, 32, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Griffin Jr., 27, St Augustine, Florida: Battery on a facility staff: Marianna Police...
niceville.com
Walton Sheriff’s Office warns of alleged pine straw scam
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is warning Walton residents of an alleged scam by individuals who are selling pine straw door-to-door. “It’s a scam that spreads in the peak of summer,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in a statement.
WJHG-TV
Shooting at Panama City motel, suspect in custody
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say the victim was visiting the area for a short time, and was shot three times inside the second floor of the motel. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher, who was also visiting the area. Hatcher was located after climbing a fence into a secured area at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on 11th Street and was promptly taken into custody without incident.
WCTV
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County, according the Chattahoochee Police Department. The news adds to a growing death toll in recent weeks attributed to street drugs laced with the potent killer. In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police said a...
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO trains for active shooter event
Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers and SWAT team underwent Single Office Response to Active Shooter training on Wednesday. Real-life scenarios with role players and blank rounds simulated an on-campus shooting. Sheriff Kevin Crews stated he wants his deputies prepared for any situation and is committed to keeping...
WJHG-TV
Crime Analyst Paul Vecker talks inappropriate usage of cellphones among teenagers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about the importance of keeping teenagers safe when using cell phones. To learn more, watch the video attached to this story.
WJHG-TV
Panama City family protests for justice of loved one killed last year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City family is protesting after they say justice was not served in the death of a loved one. According to Panama City Police, James Robert Conway was involved in an altercation at the Circle J. Trailer Park in July of 2021. He sustained...
WJHG-TV
BCSO holds annual active shooter training
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been in the news a lot the past few years, school shootings. So how is local law enforcement preparing if the worst happens here? The Bay County Sheriff’s Office held another active shooter training Wednesday at Arnold High School, one of many it has held this month.
WJHG-TV
Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute at around 3:40 a.m. on July 24th. JCSO deputies said they were called to the Fairfield Inn in reference to an argument. When they arrived, thy learned the argument was between two brothers. According to...
WJHG-TV
Proactive patrol leads to multiple drug related arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A proactive patrol lead to the arrest of two individuals on drug charges in Jackson County. On July 23rd, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of 71 South and Magnolia Bridge Road when he noticed a vehicle with faulty equipment.
WJHG-TV
Log truck crashes in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A log truck crashed on State Road 71 in Calhoun County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, around 10 a.m. the truck pulling a trailer was going south on SR 71 near NW Sam Duncan Road. The truck was driving around a left...
