Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating stolen trailer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say the victim was visiting the area for a short time, and was shot three times inside the second floor of the motel. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher, who was also visiting the area. Hatcher was located after climbing a fence into a secured area at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on 11th Street and was promptly taken into custody without incident.

1 DAY AGO