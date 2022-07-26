All sorts of Hilltop Artists fun this summer

Pedro has been at the camp behind Halcyon Mobile Home Park since Dec. 20, 2021, when he was forced out of his previous encampment at Green Lake by a sweep. Eight months might not sound like a long time to get set up, but he’s been busy. The camp, which sits in a track between the back street behind Home Depot’s Aurora Avenue N. location and the entrance to Halcyon, is arranged in two rows with a dirt road down the middle. Pedro’s home is the most prominent.

