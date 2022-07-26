All sorts of Hilltop Artists fun this summer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel Eisenberg
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. Heimbigner
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.Richard ScottLos Angeles, CA
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!
Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
seattlerefined.com
All-you-can-eat ice cream festival is coming to Seattle Center
Now, this is news to scream about. An all-you-can-eat ice cream festival? Sign us up. Scooped! Ice Cream Festival is coming to the Seattle Center on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28. It will feature more than 75 ice cream flavors from various local and national brands. Ice cream lovers with...
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Farm Stands, a Marketplace, and Waffle Craze
Spend a Saturday or Sunday this weekend exploring Skagit Valley’s many farmstands, selling everything from fresh produce to seafood. Many farmstands also have homemade food like pies and ice cream. You can even sign up at any participating farm stand for a 15-minute chef chat and receive free cooking advice. For more information about all of the farm stands, click here.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tacoma 2022
Located between the world’s coolest cities in the Northwest, Tacoma is the smaller little sister but still has a vibrant urban core. Visit the underrated Washington gem located on the banks of Puget Soun and find yourself surrounded by a thriving art scene, awesome shops, trendy coffee shops, interesting museums, charming neighborhoods, diverse cuisine, friendly locals and world-renowned glass art all framed by a beautiful backdrop of Mount Rainier.
Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
Angry customers still have words for the organization behind the decision.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-
Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
kitsapdailynews.com
Everyone clicks now that cliques are gone
Remember when cliques were so important in high school that it limited who you had as friends?. Well, years later those cliques disappear, and that was very evident July 23 at the annual South Kitsap High School ‘60s Alumni Picnic. A big reason for the event’s popularity is that...
The Suburban Times
Celebrate Walk Everywhere Challenge in August with Pierce Trips
Pierce County announcement. The Pierce Trips Walk Everywhere Challenge encourages people to replace car trips with walk trips during the month of August. Pierce County community members who walk or use a mobility device to get to frequented destinations such as work, the park, or grocery store are eligible to win prizes. Walk trips combined with transit, Razor scooters or Pierce Transit Runner in Tacoma are also eligible. All Pierce County residents are invited to join the challenge. Prizes include:
KING-5
A great reason to make a stop on your way to Port Townsend
CHIMACUM, Wash. — The tiny Olympic Peninsula town of Chimacum has a very tasty claim to fame. "Chimacum is about food. Good food," said Philip Vogelzang, a Seattle radiologist. The Chimacum Corner Farmstand has been a must-stop along Highway 19 for more than a decade. "I look at this...
seattlerefined.com
Need a pool in this Seattle heat? Rent one with 'Swimply'
While there is no shortage of beaches and public pools around Seattle, those swimming holes attract large crowds when the mercury is rising. Have you found yourself asking, "Who do we know owns a pool?" Wouldn’t it be nice to just rent a private pool for an hour or two? Maybe even hold a pool party for a special occasion? Now you can.
tmpresale.com
Kevin Hart: Reality Checks show in Seattle, WA Dec 10, 2022 – presale password
The new Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale password is now ready to use! Everyone with this presale information will have a great opportunity to get great show tickets before the public. This might be your one chance ever to see Kevin Hart: Reality Check live in Seattle. Here is what...
seattlechannel.org
Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home
The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
franchising.com
Angry Crab Shack Set to Open First Franchise Location in Seattle
Local Entrepreneurs to Bring Seafood Boil Cuisine to the Seattle Area. July 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // SEATTLE - Angry Crab Shack has announced its latest restaurant opening slated for early Q1 of 2023 in the Greater Seattle area. Located in Everett right across the Everett Mall Plaza at 1321-C SE Everett Mall Way, the milestone opening will bring the first Angry Crab Shack location to the Evergreen State.
Topgolf set to open new state of the art facility in Renton
A new Topgolf, an electronic, indoor driving range with specialized RFID trackers in the golf balls, is set to open in Renton this Friday, July 29. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, announced the opening of its 78th venue and its first in the tech hub of the Seattle area. The location has 74,000 square feet, 102 hitting bays spread across three stories, a 4.4-acre driving range, and three indoor swing suites.
realchangenews.org
In Their Own Words: ‘My dream was not to come to America and be homeless or do drugs or create trouble’
Pedro has been at the camp behind Halcyon Mobile Home Park since Dec. 20, 2021, when he was forced out of his previous encampment at Green Lake by a sweep. Eight months might not sound like a long time to get set up, but he’s been busy. The camp, which sits in a track between the back street behind Home Depot’s Aurora Avenue N. location and the entrance to Halcyon, is arranged in two rows with a dirt road down the middle. Pedro’s home is the most prominent.
AdWeek
Suzanne Phan Leaves KOMO After 16 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KOMO reporter Suzanne Phan is leaving the Seattle ABC affiliate. Last week, Phan announced that her last day at the Seattle station...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood First Lions installs 2022-2023 officers
On July 26 the Lakewood First Lions Club installed its 2022-23 club officers. Left to right are Mike Brandstetter, treasurer, Dan Comsia, installation coordinator, Roger Martin, environmental committee chair, Dave O’Keeffe, past president, Pete Piotrowski, lion tamer, Ruth Anne Hickey, president, Sally Saunders, community director 1, De Anne Bennett, community director 2, and Eric Warn, marketing, public relations, website and membership manager. Not pictured are Robert Allen, club administrator, Megan Eakin, vice president, and Doreen Johnson, tail twister. Started in 1954, the Lakewood First Lions Club is the oldest service club in Lakewood.
Tacoma's RISE serves as cooling center for those in need
TACOMA, Wash. — The RISE headquarters in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood is a place Gregory Wraggs knows he can turn to when he needs a helping hand, especially during the summer weather. Wraggs is helping to build housing across the street from the center for those experiencing homelessness. In...
Point Ruston Owners Association bans ‘Mexican-style food’ at Tacoma Farmers Market
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Tacoma Farmers Market said they had recently received a directive from the Point Ruston Owners Association (PROA) to discontinue selling “Mexican-style food.”. The Tacoma Farmers Market said they have responded to PROA to “negotiate a solution,” but the recent decision had an...
Comments / 0