ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

AWARD TRACKER: Every Penn State Player on a preseason award watch list

By Andrew Harbaugh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444aJk_0gtndFGh00

Penn State has always been a program with rich history and with plenty of awards in the program’s history. Players like Paul Posluszny, Saquon Barkley, and Carl Nassib are all recent players with awards given out by different establishments.

This year we are seeing a ton of Penn State players named to preseason watch lists. Both sides of the ball are well represented headlined by players Sean Cliffordand Joey Porter Jr.. Both players are up for offensive and defensive player of the year awards but there is more hardware the Nittany Lions could bring home.

Now, being on award watch lists are a great thing but the season still needs to be played out. For the time being though with fall camps just around the corner, they do give Penn State fans a lot of optimism as they head into a critical year in the program’s history.

Sean Clifford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRBvX_0gtndFGh00
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Awards:

Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year)

Davey O’Brien Award (Top quarterback)

Keyvone Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0F14_0gtndFGh00
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Doak Walker Award (Top running back)

Parker Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syoHQ_0gtndFGh00
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Biletnikoff Award (Top receiver)

Mitchell Tinsley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwH9a_0gtndFGh00
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Awards:

Biletnikoff Award (Top receiver)

Theo Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sBWz_0gtndFGh00
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Awards:

John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)

Brenton Strange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGvmQ_0gtndFGh00
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)

Ji'Ayir Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mm9PZ_0gtndFGh00
Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Jim Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)

Joey Porter Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqkAN_0gtndFGh00
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Jim Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy