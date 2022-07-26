AWARD TRACKER: Every Penn State Player on a preseason award watch list

Penn State has always been a program with rich history and with plenty of awards in the program’s history. Players like Paul Posluszny, Saquon Barkley, and Carl Nassib are all recent players with awards given out by different establishments.

This year we are seeing a ton of Penn State players named to preseason watch lists. Both sides of the ball are well represented headlined by players Sean Cliffordand Joey Porter Jr.. Both players are up for offensive and defensive player of the year awards but there is more hardware the Nittany Lions could bring home.

Now, being on award watch lists are a great thing but the season still needs to be played out. For the time being though with fall camps just around the corner, they do give Penn State fans a lot of optimism as they head into a critical year in the program’s history.

Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Awards:

Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year)

Davey O’Brien Award (Top quarterback)

Keyvone Lee

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Doak Walker Award (Top running back)

Parker Washington

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Biletnikoff Award (Top receiver)

Mitchell Tinsley

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Awards:

Biletnikoff Award (Top receiver)

Theo Johnson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Awards:

John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)

Brenton Strange

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)

Ji'Ayir Brown

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Jim Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)

Joey Porter Jr.

Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Awards:

Jim Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)