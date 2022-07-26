A first look at ‘Epicenter at Agritopia’ in Gilbert - a new place to work, play, and dine
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s a new place to live, work, and play in Gilbert. Arizona’s Family got a first look...www.azfamily.com
if I wanted this I would have stayed in Toronto. I moved here for the southwest style and low key vibe. I'm so disappointed in what Gilbert and Arizona as a whole are becoming, it has lost it's identity.
Sorry is it just me, but I think they look like section 8 from the outside in the picture.
