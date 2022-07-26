Immunosuppressive drug's blood level variability may identify kidney transplant recipients at risk of rejection
Although kidney transplantation is the most effective treatment for children with kidney failure, rejection of the transplanted organ by the recipient's immune system is a major concern. Transplant recipients must take life-long immunosuppressant drugs, most commonly tacrolimus, and some patients experience large fluctuations in blood levels of tacrolimus even when the...medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0