New guidelines released for free & reduced-price school meals

DCPS plans to increase class sizes, pay substitutes more to deal with teacher vacancies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a shortage of thousands of teachers across Florida, including more than 500 vacancies in Duval County Public Schools. In an email, DCPS explained to current staff how the district is planning to handle the vacancies with the approaching school year. "This challenge isn’t new,"...
Baker County School Board, District 2
Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the primary ballot open to all voters. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.
Children can get $2 meal at Winn-Dixie, Harvey's as part of effort to end food insecurity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A new “Break from Hunger” program hopes to provide accessible, healthy meal options for children on the First Coast. Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, says now through Labor...
Kicks for the Kids appointments now open; donation deadline extended
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students who are in need of a new pair of shoes for the new school year can now sign up for the giveaway event. Registration is now open for the Kicks for the Kids Shoe giveaway. It will be held August 4-6 at The Bethel Church. Parents can go HERE to book appointments to get free shoes for their children. Families must have an appointment for each child. The Bethel Church is located in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood at 215 Bethel Baptist St, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Duval charter schools fall short on state report card
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly a third of charter schools in Duval County fell below average on the latest round of school grades released by the Florida Department of Education. Meanwhile, about 9% of non-charter schools, got either a ‘D’ of ‘F.’ However, both receive state funding....
Over 450 teacher vacancies reported in Duval County with school just three weeks from starting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With less than three weeks before kids head back to school in Duval County, the district is still working to fill 470 hundred teacher vacancies. Duval isn't alone with vacancies, several counties are higher than usual at the start of the school year:. Clay County -...
400 pounds of chicken, pork chops to be given out in Jacksonville food desert Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tyson Foods and the Clara White Mission White Harvest Farms are partnering to provide organic food and produce to Jacksonville residents to promote food sustainability in Historic Moncrief Springs. The food distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at 4850 Moncrief Road. Tyson Foods...
‘Community Giveaway Weekend’: James Coleman to host free backpack giveaway, food distribution & youth football camp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The best birthday gift for James Coleman is the opportunity to give back. Coleman, a former FSU football player and local radio host, is hosting the third annual Community Giveback Weekend, which includes a backpack giveaway, food distribution with FarmShare and a youth football camp. These...
Permit issued for $148 million UF Health North addition
UF Health North is adding a six-story, 120-bed building on its North Jacksonville campus now that the city issued a permit for the $148 million project. The permit, issued July 27, allows a joint venture of contractors Batson-Cook and Danis to build the third-phase addition on 25.14 acres at 15255 Max Leggett Parkway.
Glynn County law enforcement offers advice to help parents keep students safe online
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – With the start of school approaching Aug. 9, law enforcement agencies from the Glynn County area joined forces this week to share student and school safety tips for parents. The Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, City of Brunswick Police Department and Glynn...
Niagara Bottling in Middleburg expands, brings more jobs to Clay County
Niagara Bottling in Middleburg expandsClay Economic Development Corporation. Niagara Bottling in Middleburg is expanding and bringing more jobs to Clay County. The $70 million, 550,000 square foot facility opened in March. Construction has already begun to expand the facility to over 820,000 square feet.
Nassau County Commission, District 2
Two Republicans are seeking the votes for Nassau County Commission, District 2. Since no Democratic candidate is running for this seat and there is no opposition in November, this is an open primary that all voters will see on their primary ballot. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking...
Jacksonville care provider arrested for medicaid fraud in excess of $11,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville self-employed care provider has been arrested for allegedly submitting more than $11,000 worth of fraudulent claims to the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, including billing for hours not worked. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island eateries cited for violations
State inspectors found violations during July restaurant inspections.(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) A Fleming Island restaurant topped the list for violations found during restaurant inspections in the past 30 days, state inspection records show.
JEA to temporarily stop disconnecting service as bills increase with fuel costs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many JEA customers opened their electric bill and were shocked as fuel costs and hot temperatures drove up prices. According to JEA, some bills were up by as much as 25% compared to the average bill customers received earlier in the year. There are about 6,300 customers late paying their bill, and several hundred at risk of being disconnected.
Local sub shop rallies community to replace equipment damaged by vandals at Fletcher High School
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – After several people broke into Fletcher High School and vandalized thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment and the school’s athletic field, the community’s powerful response turned things around. Just days ago, vandals broke into the athletic complex at Fletcher High School in...
Plan in the works to transform strip of Jacksonville motels with history of crime into housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plan is officially on the table to redevelop Dix Ellis Trail on the Southside of Jacksonville, near Baymeadows. It was introduced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Councilman Danny Becton of District 11 has shown support for this redevelopment plan for quite some time.
First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works
A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. Richard Clark, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, presented JTA’s plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine.
Mandarin restaurant hires first robot employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In the last year, Blue Bamboo moved to a new location off San Jose Blvd. Owner, Dennis Chan says this was their chance to build the restaurant from the ground up. “Were able to build a dream restaurant with all the latest technology and the most...
