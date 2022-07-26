ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

New guidelines released for free & reduced-price school meals

 2 days ago

Baker County School Board, District 2

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the primary ballot open to all voters. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Kicks for the Kids appointments now open; donation deadline extended

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students who are in need of a new pair of shoes for the new school year can now sign up for the giveaway event. Registration is now open for the Kicks for the Kids Shoe giveaway. It will be held August 4-6 at The Bethel Church. Parents can go HERE to book appointments to get free shoes for their children. Families must have an appointment for each child. The Bethel Church is located in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood at 215 Bethel Baptist St, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued for $148 million UF Health North addition

UF Health North is adding a six-story, 120-bed building on its North Jacksonville campus now that the city issued a permit for the $148 million project. The permit, issued July 27, allows a joint venture of contractors Batson-Cook and Danis to build the third-phase addition on 25.14 acres at 15255 Max Leggett Parkway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County Commission, District 2

Two Republicans are seeking the votes for Nassau County Commission, District 2. Since no Democratic candidate is running for this seat and there is no opposition in November, this is an open primary that all voters will see on their primary ballot. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JEA to temporarily stop disconnecting service as bills increase with fuel costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many JEA customers opened their electric bill and were shocked as fuel costs and hot temperatures drove up prices. According to JEA, some bills were up by as much as 25% compared to the average bill customers received earlier in the year. There are about 6,300 customers late paying their bill, and several hundred at risk of being disconnected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works

A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. Richard Clark, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, presented JTA’s plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

