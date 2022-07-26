New guidelines released for free & reduced-price school meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students who are in need of a new pair of shoes for the new school year can now sign up for the giveaway event. Registration is now open for the Kicks for the Kids Shoe giveaway. It will be held August 4-6 at The Bethel Church. Parents can go HERE to book appointments to get free shoes for their children. Families must have an appointment for each child. The Bethel Church is located in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood at 215 Bethel Baptist St, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO