Feds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat

MedicalXpress
A look inside Florida's hospitals as the newest COVID wave sweeps through the state
At West Boca Medical Center, Dr. Cory Harlow sees patients coming into the emergency department with many of the same symptoms they complained of during the early days of COVID in Florida: pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath. Although Harlow no longer has to rush patients into intensive care...
MedicalXpress
Antibiotic stewardship reduces unnecessary prescriptions
An antibiotic stewardship program was associated with a 50% reduction in antibiotic prescribing at clinical visits, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Network Open. Monitoring antibiotic prescriptions and giving clinicians the tools to speak with patients about the decision is a low-cost intervention that has the...
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande River flows. The drivers weren’t thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
MedicalXpress
Percent of Americans without health coverage hits new low
The proportion of the US population with no health insurance in the United States reached a new low in early 2022 at eight percent, President Joe Biden's administration said Tuesday. The rate of uninsured people began to fall sharply after the Affordable Care Act came into effect in 2014. The...
MedicalXpress
Rising number of Americans think it's OK to harass public health officials
U.S. health officials are in the crosshairs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing threats and harassment from the public they serve. And a growing percentage of U.S. adults are fine with that, according to a new Cornell University study. Analysis of public opinion surveys conducted during the pandemic...
MedicalXpress
Smaller airways increase COPD risk for women
Structural differences in lung airways between men and woman may be the cause of differences in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) prevalence and outcomes between the sexes. According to a large, multicenter study published in the journal Radiology, researchers found that even among adults who have never smoked, or who have smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime, lung airways were smaller in women, which can lead to a higher risk for lung disease.
MedicalXpress
Research captures unfolding cardiovascular toll from meth use
A massive new study spotlights the toll methamphetamine use may take on heart health, suggesting men, people with kidney disease and those with high blood pressure are especially at risk. The findings, published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indicated people who used meth faced a 32%...
MedicalXpress
The cost of loneliness
They say you can't put a price on friendship, but loneliness costs Australians $2.7 billion a year according to a report by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Center. It's an epidemic that's continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, feelings of loneliness have increased all...
MedicalXpress
New national guidelines aim to prevent obesity in midlife women
Women between 40 and 60 years old are the focus of new national guidelines aimed at preventing unhealthy weight gain that can lead to serious illness. The study review paper and clinical guidelines are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. "More than two-thirds of middle-aged women are overweight or...
MedicalXpress
Study finds the health risks of COVID-19 spurred more smokers to quit
Being a smoker makes it more likely for a person to have severe COVID-19 symptoms, require hospitalization or die, which may explain a sharp decrease in smoking behavior among the Danish population during the pandemic, according to new research. The study from the University of California San Diego's Rady School...
MedicalXpress
A new target identified to combat a dangerous Melioidosis infection
By Ronja Münch, Leibniz-Institut für Naturstoff-Forschung und Infektionsbiologie - Hans-Knöll-Institut (Leibniz-HKI) Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology—Hans Knöll Institute (Leibniz-HKI) in Jena, Germany have identified an enzyme that is a promising new therapeutic target to combat the dangerous bacterial disease melioidosis. It helps the pathogenic bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei construct a toxic molecule that is critical in the infection process. The results were published in Nature Chemistry.
MedicalXpress
Persistent low wages linked to faster memory decline in later life
Sustained low wages are associated with significantly faster memory decline, according to a new study by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. While low-wage jobs have been associated with health outcomes such as depressive symptoms, obesity, and hypertension, which are risk factors for cognitive aging, until now no prior studies had examined the specific relationship between low wages during working years and later-life cognitive functioning. The findings are published in the American Journal of Epidemiology and were reported today at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2022 Promoting Diverse Perspectives: Addressing Health Disparities Related to Alzheimer's and All Dementias.
MedicalXpress
Life expectancy drops for Native Americans due to COVID-19
Native Americans have experienced disproportionately high rates of deaths from COVID-19 due to poverty, crowded housing, high rates of chronic disease, employment in frontline jobs, and limited access to quality health care. Less is known about the pandemic's effects on life expectancy for this population, which makes up 2% of...
