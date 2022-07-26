Wheeler’s Court of Appeals interview is Aug. 2

Related
Washington Examiner
Trump asks court for absolute immunity from Jan. 6 lawsuits
Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal court to rule that he has absolute immunity from civil suits related to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday, Trump's lawyers asked the court to reverse Judge Amit Mehta's February ruling that denied a motion to dismiss lawsuits related to the Capitol riot. They said in the brief that Trump's speech at a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 falls within the scope of speech protected by presidential absolute immunity. The former president is facing several lawsuits filed by congressional lawmakers and Capitol Police officers related to his actions on Jan. 6.
In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges
For a group of people presumably interested in the guidance of the Lord Almighty, backers of the “Value Them Both” amendment have a lot of problems with the Ninth Commandment. They’re lying an awful lot. The state constitutional amendment on the ballot Aug. 2 has been debated ad nauseam in recent months. It would preempt […] The post In Kansas abortion amendment debate, three big lies prevent honest exchanges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Third Extraordinary Session of 2022 Continues
During today’s session meeting, the House received committee reports. House Bill 301, relating to reducing personal income taxes, was read for the first time. House Bill 302, clarifying WV abortion laws, was read a second time, with the right to amend on third. For more about House Bill 302, click here.
In a year packed with opportunities, the Kansas Democratic Party has fumbled time and again
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Harrison Baker is a lifelong resident of Kansas and works as an attorney. I began this op-ed in February, then waited to see if anything would change […] The post In a year packed with opportunities, the Kansas Democratic Party has fumbled time and again appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0