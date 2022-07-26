Former Cleveland schools employee pleads guilty for breach of US Capitol on Jan. 6

Related
‘Remorseful’: Ohio woman pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
A former employee of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has pled guilty to a felony charge related to the Jan. 6 riots.
Ohio woman pleads guilty to felony charge for Jan. 6 actions
WASHINGTON — According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office an Ohio woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge from the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021. Christine Priola, 50, is a resident of Willoughby, Ohio about 20 minutes east of Cleveland. According to...
The most surprising Ohioan in the Jan. 6 coup attempt accepts her fate: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A former Cleveland schools therapist has pleaded guilty to being part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. We’re talking about Christine Priola’s charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting on...
‘Remorseful’: Former CMSD employee pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
A former employee of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has pled guilty to a felony charge related to the Jan. 6 riots.
