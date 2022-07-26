ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Cleveland schools employee pleads guilty for breach of US Capitol on Jan. 6

By WKSU
wksu.org
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio woman pleads guilty to felony charge for Jan. 6 actions

WASHINGTON — According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office an Ohio woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge from the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021. Christine Priola, 50, is a resident of Willoughby, Ohio about 20 minutes east of Cleveland. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Senate#United States Capitol#Human Trafficking#Education#Cmsd#The East Rotunda Doors
WKYC

Cleveland man charged with stealing over $400K in pandemic unemployment insurance benefits

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man has been charged with fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic unemployment insurance benefits. According to a release from U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler, Osi Mokwunye, 44, was charged with 16 counts of illegally obtaining $400,000 in pandemic unemployment insurance benefits by using other people’s personal information.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

FBI seeking 2 former Northeast Ohio residents in Lebanon accused of crimes

CLEVELAND — The FBI is searching for two former Northeast Ohio residents who have been charged with crimes and are believed to currently be in Lebanon. According to a release, George Nakhle Ajaltouni, 47, formerly of North Olmsted and Jean Youssef Issa, 48, of Batroun, Lebanon have been charged for their roles in a scheme to smuggle and illegally ship firearms from Cleveland to Lebanon. Meanwhile, 51-year-old Nakhle “Mike” Nader, formerly of Cleveland, has been charged in a separate indictment with income tax evasion.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Applications for the new City of Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls are open until Aug.3

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Applications for the new City of Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls are still open for those interested. The women-led advisory body will consist of 12 members and two ex-officio members who work with Mayor Justin Bibb and City Council to make legislation and program recommendations dedicated to improving outcomes for Black women and girls based on a “data-driven approach,” according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Three injured at TimkenSteel’s Faircrest plant ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 27:. Prosecutor rests in excessive force trial of Euclid Police Officer Amiott. Jurors see video of robbery, fatal shooting, of Cleveland Officer Bartek. Willoughby woman, former Cleveland schools worker, pleads guilty to actions in Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Senate moves on massive...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police arrest doctor for petty theft

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local doctor has pleaded not guilty to the charge of petty theft. According to court documents, Dr. Carmen Popa was arrested on June 30. Popa, of Broadview Heights, is scheduled to be back in Garfield Heights Municipal Court on Aug. 2 for a status conference.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland seeking candidates for 'Civilian Police Review Board'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story about the new Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond. The City of Cleveland is looking to form a "Civilian Police Review Board" aiming to have public servants review the conduct of Division of Police employees. In forming this review board, they are looking for qualified candidates who would serve on the board.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Ohio inmate mistakenly released from jail

According to officials from the Lorain County Sheriff's Department, the mistake took place Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. They say correction officers intended to release Robert Price but accidentally released Steven Price instead.
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man for murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 34-year-old man after a triple stabbing inside a Seven Hills home in July. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder. Seven Hills police said on July...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron police should release names of eight officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting

The Akron police do their department and the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker no favors by seeking to hide the officers’ names, citing concerns about threats to their safety that lack specifics. This unjustifiable decision only adds to public suspicions and anger, of which there already is plenty after Walker was killed when the eight officers unleashed a volley of at least 46 shots June 27 when Walker stopped and turned toward the officers after a brief foot chase. Walker had previously fired a weapon from his car, the officers believed.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy