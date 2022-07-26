Former Cleveland schools employee pleads guilty for breach of US Capitol on Jan. 6

CLEVELAND — The FBI is searching for two former Northeast Ohio residents who have been charged with crimes and are believed to currently be in Lebanon. According to a release, George Nakhle Ajaltouni, 47, formerly of North Olmsted and Jean Youssef Issa, 48, of Batroun, Lebanon have been charged for their roles in a scheme to smuggle and illegally ship firearms from Cleveland to Lebanon. Meanwhile, 51-year-old Nakhle “Mike” Nader, formerly of Cleveland, has been charged in a separate indictment with income tax evasion.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO