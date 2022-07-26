Startups Use Tech Innovation to Move the Needle on Financial Exclusion in Egypt

Related
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
pymnts.com
How Payment Methods, Regulatory Regimes Are Shaping Italy’s FinTech Ecosystem
After taking applications between November 2021 and January 2022, this month saw the official opening of Italy’s regulatory sandbox for FinTech innovation. As PYMNTS reported earlier this month, regulatory sandboxes have proven a hit with governments the world over, and since the United Kingdom launched the first one in 2016, sandboxes around the world have spurred innovation and cultivated a new wave of FinTech startups.
TechCrunch
Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding
a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
pymnts.com
Grovara Broadens Global Reach of B2B Online Marketplace
B2B marketplace Grovara is expanding its global footprint to increase its number of users and orders, according to a company press release Wednesday (July 27). Grovara uses automation to streamline wholesale exports and imports online, the release stated. The company has increased its number of registered users year over year, including international buyers, by six times and American food and beverage brands by three times, while total orders on the marketplace have also increased by fourfold.
Panini Is Back in the Largest Latin American Financial Technology Expo, Febraban Tech
TORINO, Italy & DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Panini S.p.A., a global payments technology provider, is participating in the new Febraban Tech event in São Paulo, Brazil (booth no. 96), three years after the last in-presence edition of its predecessor, CIAB – a stop due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Before this forced pause, Panini had been exhibiting in CIAB Febraban for twelve consecutive years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005514/en/ Panini is back in the largest Latin American financial technology expo, Febraban Tech. (Photo: Business Wire)
americanmilitarynews.com
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
pymnts.com
SMB Software Firm Vendasta Teams With BigCommerce
Business software company Vendasta has joined forces with Software-as-a-Service platform BigCommerce, the Canadian company announced Tuesday (July 26). According to a news release, the collaboration will help Vendasta’s partners deliver “deliver professional eCommerce websites to their small- and medium-sized business (SMB) clients in a scalable way.”. The integration...
New consumer duty for firms ‘will lead to major shift in financial services’
Financial services firms will have a new duty to put their customers’ needs at the heart of what they do, under plans being set out by the City regulator on Wednesday. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the new consumer duty will lead to a major shift in financial services, fundamentally improving how firms serve customers.
CNBC
Having a woman in the boardroom or C-suite drives even wider diversity, study finds
Having a female CEO at the helm of a company or chairing its board tends to make a huge difference, Altrata's latest Global Gender Diversity report said Thursday. About 28.2% of board members are female, the study found. However, many of these women were appointed to nonexecutive roles, which are often centered on board oversight rather than real decision-making power.
CoinTelegraph
Two-thirds open to a Web3 career for its potential and flexibility: Survey
A new survey from crypto exchange KuCoin shows that Web3 enthusiasts who have not worked in the industry are very eager to explore opportunities in the blockchain space. The participants noted that the industry’s appeal includes flexibility, growth opportunities and the future outlook of the nascent space. In the...
TechCrunch
Corporate travel tech platform Spotnana nabs $75M
The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded in New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself as...
Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud
SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. The Fastly-HUMAN partnership will offer customers industry-leading bot protection as well as fraud and account abuse prevention to keep cybercriminals out of their online applications and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005312/en/ Fastly Partners with HUMAN Security to Protect Customers from Bot Attacks and Fraud (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Lockboxes Transform B2B Invoicing; Ripple Targets Treasury Management
Today in B2B payments, CFOs are looking to harness the real power of blockchain, while Balance raises $56 million for online global trade with B2B eCommerce checkout. Plus, Vendasta brings its SMB software expertise to BigCommerce partnership, cultural fit matters when finding a B2B payments partner and Monite and Codat add embedded invoices and bill payments to apps.
Japan's Mizuho Financial reports 36% drop in Q1 net profit
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T), Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 36% drop in first-quarter net profit from a year ago when earnings were boosted by tax-related gains.
What Are The Challenges of Monetizing and Selling Data?
There have been great advancements in monetization opportunities in the last decade, but there are still challenges when it comes to generating big data analytics that can be used for machine learning models. The biggest thing businesses need to be careful of is making sure that the data they're trying to monetize meets regional laws surrounding data protection and personal data. There is a whole host of data brokers who would be willing to help you do so so you can sell as an SME. The focus needs to be by innovative startups around providing small enterprises with the opportunity to structure their data and optimize it for small enterprises.
UK probes fashion groups ASOS, Boohoo, Asda over 'green' claims
July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating fashion brands ASOS (ASOS.L), Boohoo Group (BOOH.L) and George at Asda over eco-friendly and sustainability claims by the companies.
Factbox-Egypt keeps former powerhouse Muslim Brotherhood out of politics
July 29 (Reuters) - After years of sweeping crackdowns on dissent, Egypt is set to launch a political dialogue, but the once-powerful and now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood is excluded.
TechCrunch
How to grow a SaaS company efficiently in a recession
Efficiency is now especially important for startups, which are always running fast toward a cliff. When, as a typical startup, you have immediate death coming at you within 18 to 24 months, it’s really scary. When you reach the edge of that cliff, you either take off — or you don’t. And in this new environment in which interest rates are climbing, access to capital is diminished and investors are “fleeing from the riskiest companies,” meaning nascent companies are in an even more precarious position. They don’t have the luxury of hiring too many people or not the right kinds of people. Such mistakes will only accelerate their move off the cliff and to their deaths.
Spain's Amadeus Q2 net profit soars as tourism recovery accelerates
MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus (AMA.MC) on Friday reported a second-quarter net profit of 237 million euros, compared with a net loss in the same period last year, as the travel industry's recovery from COVID-19 accelerated.
