Startups Use Tech Innovation to Move the Needle on Financial Exclusion in Egypt

There have been great advancements in monetization opportunities in the last decade, but there are still challenges when it comes to generating big data analytics that can be used for machine learning models. The biggest thing businesses need to be careful of is making sure that the data they're trying to monetize meets regional laws surrounding data protection and personal data. There is a whole host of data brokers who would be willing to help you do so so you can sell as an SME. The focus needs to be by innovative startups around providing small enterprises with the opportunity to structure their data and optimize it for small enterprises.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO