Restaurants Struggle to Cut Through Static on Voice Ordering

Chick-fil-A Just Announced A Major Change To Its Drive-Thru–And Customers Are Saying ‘Finally!’
Have you ever planned to grab Chick-fil-A for lunch and thought going through the drive-thru would make it a quick trip, only to pull up to a long line of cars that seemingly moves like molasses? You’re definitely not alone—and luckily, the pop...
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
This US Restaurant Chain Is Charging An Inflation Fee To Customers' Receipts
When you go to restaurants in the U.S., you might want to take a closer look at your bill. Inflation has been so high that eateries are now tacking on an inflation fee to customers' checks. Romano's Macaroni Grill is adding a $2 charge to help offset the extreme wages...
McDonald's Fan Reveals Why He Orders Fries In A Large Cup: 'Food Hack'
The secret trick at the Golden Arches has stunned many online, with one person claiming it was "genius."
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
McDonald's Is Increasing The Price Of Cheeseburgers For First Time In 14 Years
McDonald's is increasing the price of its cheeseburgers for the first time in 14 years. The fast food giant has been flogging its much-loved burgers in the UK for 99p, allowing customers to enjoy the meat treat for less than a quid. However, Maccies has now said that 'just like...
A Hawaii restaurant group illegally shared $59,000 tips accumulated by 70 servers among managers, DOL says
A Hawaii restaurant group illegally shared $58,855 of servers' tips among managers, the DOL said. The 70 servers' tips were used to top up managers' salaries after the company cut them, per the DOL. The restaurant paid $117,710 in taken tips plus damages to the servers following the investigation.
McDonald's Offering Free Food Every Day Next Week
Camp McDonald's is marking the end of its July promotions with a barrage of free food and special deals. From now until the end of the month, McDonald's is offering daily deals on menu items like Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, and McFlurrys, reports PEOPLE. On Monday, July 25, the fast...
Chick-fil-A just took an idea from Starbucks (and some customers may hate it)
Some ideas sound so good in theory. Yet, when put into practice, they bring with them unforeseen complications. Problems, even. I'm concerned, then, that Chick-fil-A customers may shiver a touch on learning of the chicken chain's latest -- and possibly greatest -- creation. Chick-fil-A has a big problem. Its drive-thrus...
Chipotle is raising prices again and customers could be asked to pay up to a dollar more per burrito in some locations
Chipotle plans to raise prices in August "in the mid to high single digits." This amounts to between 50 cents and $1.10 per an entree in most markets. Chipotle sales continue to grow, and customers don't seem bothered by growing prices. Chipotle just announced plans to raise prices again in...
$3 Chipotle burrito ordering hack goes viral on TikTok: 'See the amount of food'
If burritos are your go-to order at Chipotle, there’s a hack that can apparently save you money. Wyaleena Ahmed, a TikTok user and self-described "tech girl" from Boston, shared a video on how she manages to get a burrito order for $3 on the Chipotle App. On average, Chipotle...
We ate at McDonald's in the UK and Singapore and found that the UK's meals were more expensive — apart from 3 staple menu items
We tried and compared seven popular menu items from McDonald's in the UK and Singapore. We found more than half of the items we tried cost more in the UK than in Singapore. The only exceptions were the cheeseburger, McFlurry, and large fries.
Mexican Fast Food Restaurants Closing and Opening Locations in 2022
Individual location considerations continue on a strategic basis for many. This article represents the latest in a series that attempts to elucidate the truth behind internet rumors of business closures, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com, Yum.com, RestaurantClicks.com, FOX46.com, RestaurantClicks.com, and MouthBySouthwest.com.
Some McDonald's franchisees are abandoning dollar drinks as inflation eats away at profits
Many McDonald's locations across the US have phased out $1 sodas and other cold beverages of any size as surging inflation hits the bottom line.
Dogecoin "Takes Over" Fast-Food Giant Chipotle
Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle has posted a picture with a giant Shiba Inu dog on top of one of its restaurants in an apparent reference to meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The whimsical picture attracted plenty of attention on Twitter because of the fans of the largest canine coin. As reported by U.Today,...
I’m a fast food pro – how to save $3 on a McFlurry with my hack
IF you are creative – you might be able to save some money at McDonald’s every time you order. These days fast food could be quite expensive, as the latest inflation rate has been pegged at 9.1%, a 41-year high. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
Has Popeyes Ever Had A Hamburger On Its Menu?
Popeyes made waves in 2019 with the release of its chicken sandwich, sparking a bit of a culture war among fast-food chains, per Restaurant Business. Other restaurants raced to release (or improve) their fried chicken sandwiches and emulate Popeyes' success, and customers were clamoring to get their hands on some crispy chicken handhelds.
Inflation: Little Caesars sees uptick in orders as pizza chain leans on value
Little Caesars is battling record-high inflation — and winning the fight, according to its CEO. "We've actually seen customer accounts and transactions increase," Little Caesars CEO and President David Scrivano told Yahoo Finance Live, crediting the brand's role as a "value player" in the pizza space. "Today, you can...
Subway Is Changing Up Its Menu — And Giving Out Free Sandwiches on July 12
Subway fans listen up. The decades-old fast food establishment recently announced that it has given its menu an upgrade. The new menu, titled “Subway Series,” is being called the “biggest menu change in Subway history,” and will feature four new categories of sub sandwiches, each containing three types of subs. In honor of the change, Subway will give away free 6-inch subs on July 12, 2022.
McDonald's customers shrug off higher menu prices as revenue jumps
McDonald's has been raising menu prices and customers are eating it up. Sales at US restaurants open at least 13 months jumped 3.7% in the second quarter, the company said Tuesday.
