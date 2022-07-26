Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical

Related
Key Seahawks player surprisingly retires due to neck injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed the majority of the 2021 season after he suffered a neck injury, and he unfortunately is not going to return. Carson has decided to retire from the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The decision came after the running back failed his physical. Rapoport noted that Carson will be able to receive injury protection benefits since doctors determined he cannot play.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is reportedly retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. Carson, 27, was limited to four games last season by the neck issue, which required surgery. He has reportedly been working his way back to try and return to the field, but the condition won't allow him to.
Seattle Seahawks 2022 Training Camp: 8 veterans on the hot seat
More change is coming to the Seattle Seahawks roster. Some team veterans could find themselves out of a job by the end of camp. If there is one constant in the National Football League, it’s “change.” Last season the Seattle Seahawks found out the hard way they didn’t have enough talent to compete. The team finished 7-10, which was the first time Seattle had a losing record since 2011, Pete Carroll’s second season with the Seahawks.
On Wednesday, linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks so he can officially retire as a member of the team. Wright first arrived in Seattle in 2011. In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he had 941 combined tackles, 54 passes defended, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.
Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from the first day of practice
The Seattle Seahawks have completed their first day of 2022 training camp. Here are seven takeaways from their first practice and Pete Carroll’s press conference afterwards. There was some speculation as to whether or not star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf would show up or not as he seeks a new contract. Rest easy, fans. While Metcalf did not report for mandatory minicamp he was present for today’s session. However, he did not participate in any drills. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal. For what it’s worth. after practice Pete Carroll said the team is “right there” on getting him a new contract.
KJ Wright retires a Seattle Seahawk after more than a decade in the NFL
One of the great NFL careers for a former Mississippi State player in the last decade is coming to an end and just how he wanted it. KJ Wright signed a one-day contract with his beloved Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday ending a career that would span 11 seasons. He started as a Seahawk and played all but one season with Seattle and he got to end his career with the franchise that brought him in over a decade ago.
A Seattle Seahawks legend announced his retirement earlier this week. K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract on Wednesday to officially retire as a member of the Seahawks. He played 10 seasons in Seattle before playing the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He helped the Seahawks win the Super...
Chris Carson retiring from NFL
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seahawks RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, and was able to carve out a nice role in the Seahawks offense over the last few years. He amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in both 2018 and 2019, but a neck injury forced him to miss 13 games last season, and ultimately pushed him into retirement. The Seahawks will now be relying on former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, and newly drafted Kenneth Walker III. Both RBs will have major roles in the Seahawks offense, and should be rostered in 2022.
DK Metcalf reports to Seahawks but not practicing to start camp
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reported to the Virginia Mason Athletic Facility to start training camp on day one but he wasn’t a participant in practice. Metcalf appears to be currently “holding in” as he waits for a contract extension. There was some thought that Metcalf...
