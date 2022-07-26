Family planning funding is up for a vote at the N.H. Executive Council — again

One week into the pandemic lockdowns, a group of Bedford residents decided to build a new church. After purchasing a house on Route 101 in March 2020, the group, the New Hope Christian Fellowship, began holding services in the living room. Attendance was modest; just 10 to 20 people participated every week, attending Bible study groups, Sunday services, and pastoral counseling. Meetings were held virtually at first, with church leaders broadcasting from the living room, but the church later moved to in-person gatherings. It began planning an extension to the house that could hold 50 people at once.

BEDFORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO