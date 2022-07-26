Family planning funding is up for a vote at the N.H. Executive Council — again

Related
NHPR
N.H. News Recap for July 28, 2022: Executive Council rejects family planning funding again
Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council have blocked state funding for reproductive health centers for the fourth time in a year. Separately, the council approved funding for a vaping prevention campaign. Elsewhere, some Granite Staters participated in a photography project that aims to uplift trans and non-binary youth. We...
NHPR
Family planning funding denied again to N.H. reproductive health centers
For the fourth time in a year, Republicans on New Hampshire’s Executive Council blocked state funding for reproductive health centers that serve over 16,000 low-income Granite Staters. “It is the equivalent to reducing access to health care services for low-income women,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette warned...
Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending
A new report finds that even though Vermont’s annual spending on homelessness prevention and support services has roughly tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people experiencing homelessness is double that of pre-pandemic levels — and appears to still be rising. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homelessness continues to rise in Vermont since pandemic’s onset, despite increased spending.
NHPR
A new law decreases the amount of lead allowed in N.H schools’ water
A new law signed by Governor Sununu has changed the allowable quantity of lead in water at schools and licensed childcare facilities. The minimum standard changed from 15 parts per billion to 5 parts per billion to prevent any level of poisoning. Lead can be highly toxic; it can cause...
Zoning friction between towns and churches leads to legal challenges, legislation
One week into the pandemic lockdowns, a group of Bedford residents decided to build a new church. After purchasing a house on Route 101 in March 2020, the group, the New Hope Christian Fellowship, began holding services in the living room. Attendance was modest; just 10 to 20 people participated every week, attending Bible study groups, Sunday services, and pastoral counseling. Meetings were held virtually at first, with church leaders broadcasting from the living room, but the church later moved to in-person gatherings. It began planning an extension to the house that could hold 50 people at once.
WMUR.com
Hospitals in New Hampshire struggle to hire staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are getting creative to try to address ongoing staffing shortages. Hospital officials said they have been struggling with staffing shortages for years. Jeff O'Brien, COO of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, said that part of the problem is finding people who want to work...
VTDigger
Governor misrepresents economic gaps in northwestern Vermont
Some years ago, a prominent doctor who was raised in Vermont told me during an appointment that I was the first educated person (Ed.D. from Harvard) that he'd met from Franklin County. Sadly, when announcing the awards for capital investments across the state, VTDigger says that Gov. Scott said, “I...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire stands alone in New England as only state without legal marijuana
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has set itself apart from the rest of New England as the only state in the region that still hasn't legalized recreational marijuana. Through ballot initiatives and legislation, cannabis prohibitions have fallen over the past six years, from Maine to Rhode Island. Advocates for marijuana legalization said they never thought the Granite State would stand alone like this.
WCAX
Presidential picks: Who do Vermonters want to see on the ballot?
New report on obesity in North Country reveals need for healthier habits. A staggering new report on obesity in the North Country has the Clinton County Health Department working to help the community establish healthier habits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. South Royalton man pleads guilty to...
NHPR
'Are You Ok?' photo project aims to uplift trans, non-binary youth in N.H. and beyond
The first article of clothing Haley Brown, of Rochester, bought that wasn’t gendered for women was a gray watch. “It doesn't even work anymore, but I still wear it,” they said. On this day, it’s a simple accessory in the portrait they recently sat for at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth.
WBUR
New Hampshire sues chain pharmacies for their role in fueling opioid addiction crisis
The state of New Hampshire is suing the nation’s largest pharmacy chains — including CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens — alleging the companies failed to stop “a flood of prescription opioids” that fueled the addiction epidemic of the past decade. The suit, filed in Merrimack...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Nashua Latino Festival, Hot Sauce & more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Keene Wizarding Week from Wednesday, July 27 through Sunday, July 31 at...
West Nile Virus detected in batch of New Hampshire mosquitoes, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday they have identified the first batch of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for West Nile Virus. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement in a news release. The release stated the batch of mosquitoes was collected by the City of Manchester Health Department on July 20 as part of the city's surveillance program.
Who’s running in your district? VTDigger lookup tool helps voters plan.
Use our new tool to identify your Vermont House and Senate districts and learn more about the candidates who will appear on your 2022 primary ballot. Read the story on VTDigger here: Who’s running in your district? VTDigger lookup tool helps voters plan..
Addison Independent
Climate Matters: Vermonters must act today with tomorrow in mind
In June the Middlebury selectboard approved a free right-of-way easement for Canadian-owned Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) to build new fossil fuel infrastructure downtown on Mill Street. This despite the various fossil fuel reduction goals and efforts Middlebury has adopted to help the state meets its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets. Common sense says that if we are serious about reducing our GHG emissions and transitioning away from fossil fuels, halting installation of new fossil fuel infrastructure is an appropriate place to start.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire weighs energy rebates for consumers
(The Center Square) – Low-income New Hampshire residents could be getting financial relief from the state to help offset energy costs, which are expected to spike next month. In a request to the Executive Council, the state Department of Energy calls for providing a one-time $405 rebate for thousands...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu, on state lawsuit against pharmacies for overdistribution: ‘They helped fuel an opioid epidemic in the Granite State’
CONCORD, NH – The state on Tuesday filed suit against several major retail pharmacy chains after an investigation into the alleged overdistribution and dispensing of prescription opioids across the state. Named in the suit: CVS Health Corporation; CVS Indiana L.L.C.; CVS Pharmacy, Inc.; NeighborCare of New Hampshire, LLC; Rite...
Dan Jones: Multiple crises are coming to a head. How will state leaders cope?
This commentary is by Dan Jones, a sustainability advocate who lives in Montpelier. As we head into the final stretch of the political primary season, most of the candidates for our Legislature seem to have a common set of programs they are offering. I am afraid that the course of...
3 Vermonters accused of kidnapping woman from New Hampshire airport
The trio is alleged to have kidnapped a woman at the Lebanon airport, where she was trying to rent a car, on the afternoon of July 5. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermonters accused of kidnapping woman from New Hampshire airport.
WMUR.com
‘Absolutely incredible’: 25 New Hampshire civilians fly aboard KC-46A Pegasus refueler
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — More than two dozen Granite Staters recently had the chance to fly aboard a KC-46A Pegasus refueler. The 25 civilians flew from Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth to Fort Drum, New York, last week. When they arrived, they had the opportunity to watch New...
