Buccaneers Sign Julio Jones; Packers Signed Someone from USFL

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Larry Brown Sports

Bucs sign 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Tom Brady lost a huge weapon when Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found him another one. Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The veteran wide receiver prioritized winning a Super Bowl while making his free agent decision, which is why he chose Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports

Report: Julio Jones joins Tom Brady's Buccaneers on one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added another veteran wide receiver to their offense led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Julio Jones is joining the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also reported Tuesday that the 33-year-old wideout drew interest from the Green Bay Packers, among other teams.
