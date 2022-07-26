Buccaneers Sign Julio Jones; Packers Signed Someone from USFL

Packers OL David Bakhtiari was placed on the PUP list Saturday as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered a year and a half ago during the 2020 season. It turns out Bakhtiari had a third surgery this offseason to help repair his knee. The five-time All-Pro left tackle is hoping to be ready in time for the 2022 opener Week 1 in Minnesota.

