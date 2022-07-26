ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Good Taste: The Choco Taco™ is dead. Long live these local versions

By Tamara Palmer
48hills.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for checking out Good Taste, your weekly peek into Bay Area food fun! This week, we’ll help you get through the death of the Choco Taco with local ice cream tacos that ultimately embarrass the mass marketed product. After 38 years on the market, Klondike has discontinued...

48hills.org

Comments / 1

 

The Superficial

Is Aldi Coming to San Francisco? – Everything You Need to Know

The seed sowed in Germany has grown and spread its branches worldwide. Especially, on the European and North American continents, Aldi has become a big competitor. Over the years, Aldi has built a loyal customer base by serving the customer with dedication. Aldi is continuing its effort to expand its business empire further. Now, people on the internet are tittle-tattling that San Francisco may be getting one in the future. This has created excitement in the people of San Francisco. Is it just a rumor? Or the people of San Francisco are really getting an Aldi store? Is Aldi Coming to San Fransisco? If it is true, the people of San Francisco will be able to enjoy the fabulous discounts offered by Aldi. Well, continue reading this article to know the answer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Chronicle Does List of Best Splurge Restaurants, Snubs French Laundry, Manresa, and Quince

The Chronicle's restaurant critic, Soleil Ho, has spent much of the last three and a half years on the job spreading the wealth, so to speak, when it comes to reviewing lesser known, less fancy spots across the region — and that's been kind of refreshing! But a big-city newspaper critic has to deal with the big-name, Michelin-starred places eventually, and it seems that Ho's tour of the Bay Area's more acclaimed, pricey spots is finally complete.*
RESTAURANTS
James Patrick

One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversy

Gourmet Alley at a Previous Gilroy Garlic FestivalDave Colby, Gilroy, Ca Patch Staff. One of the most popular food festivals in America is back but not without controversy. If you grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, you were lucky to have your pick of food festivals in the Summer months. The king of all food festivals is the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, CA. Chefs from around the world come to the festival to cook and enjoy incredible foods found in Gourmet Alley. The festival falls on the last full weekend of July. The festival offered free samples of garlic ice cream to the more adventurous eaters.
GILROY, CA
Secret SF

10 Beautiful Restaurants In San Francisco To Try At Least Once

These 10 restaurants in San Francisco didn’t skimp when it came to the design of their dining rooms, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. Here’s a list of some of the most beautiful restaurants in the city, compiled with a little help from our Instagram followers. The beloved Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is one of the longest continually running tiki bars in the States. It’s basically everything a tiki bar should be; an explosion of deliciously kitsch tropical decor with all the themed, lethal cocktails and Polynesian-fusion dishes you could hope for. But it truly stands out for the large plunge...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

Bay Area's Favourite Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture. That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Vegan variety: 10 Peninsula plant-based restaurants to try now

From vegan sushi rolls to dairy-free ice cream, there’s no shortage of options for plant-based eaters. For plant-based eaters on the Peninsula, it can often feel like there is a lack of fully plant-based restaurants or eateries that carry substantial vegan options. San Francisco may be home to many innovative vegan restaurants, but there are several establishments on the Peninsula serving up delicious plant-based food. This list is in no way exhaustive, but it provides plant-based options for made-to-order cakes, Chinese food, quick bites and more from Mountain View to Daly City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox40

The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
hoodline.com

Korean corn dogs are a social media sensation; here’s where to get them in SF and the Peninsula

It may not have the magnitude of the boba tea trend, but Korean corn dogs are the latest food craze slowly taking shape in the Bay Area. The creative meal on a stick, perfect for Instagram reels and TikTok, started hitting South Korea in 2016. Six years later, they are finally getting recognition on the West Coast. And so far, San Francisco has only one restaurant dedicated to the Korean corn dog. STIX at Taraval Street and 24th Street in the Sunset opened in 2019, serving to-go corn dogs rolled in french fries or hot Cheetos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tripsavvy.com

This New Cruise Itinerary Lets You Sail the California Coast

Instead of driving through Northern California by the open road, why not try experiencing it on the water? American Cruise Lines has just announced its first-ever California itinerary, set to launch in 2023. The eight-day journey will take place on the line's American Jazz, a 99-room modern riverboat with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Unexpected reveries, as physical meets otherworldly in ‘Antidote’

With uncertainty seeming to be the status quo these days, “Antidote: A Group of Installations Inviting Reverie” (through August 20 at Aggregate Space Gallery) showcases five emerging artists who explore the outer perimeter of the knowable world. With many mixed media and sculptural works that position natural materials—stones, branches, charcoal, leather—in relation to process, change, or manipulation, the artists suggest the alchemical or metaphysical. As wood is burned into charcoal, a Zen rock garden is mechanically raked, and black leather stretches over African totem figures, the exhibition provokes questions about the transformations that might occur between physical objects and the otherworldly. Most strikingly, Calli Roche, Andrew Sungtaek Ingersoll, and Hesoo Kwon present objects and videos where loose, suggestive narratives open up the possibilities of alternative realities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose dedicates funds to maintain its oldest park

The oldest municipal park in California just celebrated its 150th birthday, and yet its upkeep doesn’t get the love and respect it deserves. Nestled amid the rugged foothills of the Diablo mountains, Alum Rock Park offers 720 acres for residents and became critical open space during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck indoors. Children who sat for hours in front of computers during distance learning escaped from the pandemic in nature, rolling hills and playgrounds.
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

Your fresh local 2022 summer rap playlist is here

There are hella ways to enjoy a Bay Area summer. Historically breezy and mild-weathered, you might spend the day at a nearby beach or waterfront, on a lovely hike, exploring wine country, or just lounging at the crib. You might kick it with your squad at the lake near downtown Oakland, posted up on a hill with some bottles somewhere in San Francisco, or hop on two wheels and ride your way along the Bay’s shoreline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pistahan Parade and Festival

The Filipino American Arts Exposition announced the return to an in-person celebration for the 29th annual Pistahan Parade and Festival. With the theme of “Homecoming: Reconnect with Our Roots and Community,” this year’s festivities will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT each day at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco. The Pistahan Parade will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the heart of downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

