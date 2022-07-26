Good Taste: The Choco Taco™ is dead. Long live these local versions

With uncertainty seeming to be the status quo these days, “Antidote: A Group of Installations Inviting Reverie” (through August 20 at Aggregate Space Gallery) showcases five emerging artists who explore the outer perimeter of the knowable world. With many mixed media and sculptural works that position natural materials—stones, branches, charcoal, leather—in relation to process, change, or manipulation, the artists suggest the alchemical or metaphysical. As wood is burned into charcoal, a Zen rock garden is mechanically raked, and black leather stretches over African totem figures, the exhibition provokes questions about the transformations that might occur between physical objects and the otherworldly. Most strikingly, Calli Roche, Andrew Sungtaek Ingersoll, and Hesoo Kwon present objects and videos where loose, suggestive narratives open up the possibilities of alternative realities.
Comments / 1