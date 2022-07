REDDING, Calif. — One floor that houses inmates at the Shasta County Jail in Redding will be closing, Sheriff Michael Johnson announced Thursday. The Sheriff cited lack of staffing along with an influx of inmates as some of the main issues facing the jail. However, it is primarily for the health and safety of current jail employees: some have been working six to seven days a week and canceling vacations, according to Sheriff Johnson.

REDDING, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO