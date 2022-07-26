WATCH: Player Report Day Interviews

Twitter is trying out a new option called Status Tweets that lets users add one of several prewritten labels to a tweet. The feature "allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers," Twitter said in a statement Thursday. "So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to."

