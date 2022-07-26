Police officer injured during scuffle in Brewer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Police Officer Injured Tuesday Morning During Altercation At Walmart
Police officers in Maine and all around the country put their lives and their safety on the line every single day to serve and protect the communities that they live and work in. According to WABI TV 5, a Maine police officer was injured on Tuesday morning during a welfare...
WPFO
Juveniles accused of fighting with police in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly starting a fight with police officers in Rockland. One of the juveniles reportedly had to be tased. Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday they got a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile who reported they were armed with several guns and wanted to have a confrontation with police.
wabi.tv
Brewer police officer hurt during altercation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer police officer was hurt during an altercation Tuesday morning. It happened behind the Wilson Street Walmart at around 8:30 a.m. We’re told officers were called to the scene to help locate a person in crisis. When officers arrived there was a scuffle. ”During...
WPFO
Man driving truck with wheel that killed state trooper in 2019 will admit responsibility
(BDN) -- A Patten man will admit to responsibility in the 2019 death of a Maine State Police detective who was killed by the wheel of a logging truck trailer after he stopped to help a motorist along I-95 in Hampden, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
wabi.tv
Multiple people, including pedestrians, hurt in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were hurt Wednesday evening when they were hit by a vehicle in Augusta. Police said a vehicle had been stopped at a red light at Crossings Way on Western Avenue at about 6 p.m. when it was hit from behind by a second vehicle when the light turned green. The second vehicle then hit two pedestrians.
wabi.tv
Pedestrian in serious condition following Hudson crash
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Hudson Wednesday evening. Officials say a car heading east on route 221 struck a pedestrian who stepped onto the road. The man was taken by life flight to northern...
wabi.tv
Vehicle catches fire blocking northbound traffic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -According to Maine State Police, the passing lane is now open but traffic is backed up. The incident happened at 5:50 am at mile marker 179 Northbound. The fire is out and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were...
WPFO
Maine wardens find missing 2-year-old who wandered away from campsite during night
TB R10 WELS, Piscataquis County, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they found a missing 2-year-old girl Thursday morning who had wandered away from her campsite during the night. Wardens say Blaklyn Greenleaf, who turned 2 in June, was last seen sleeping in her family’s camper at the Jo...
wabi.tv
Bangor animal control officer calls number of missing dogs unusual
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The animal control officer for Bangor calls the number of dogs going missing lately unusual. Trisha Bruen doesn’t believe the disappearances are connected, but she says the lack of sightings and length of time the dogs have been missing is odd. Recently, four dogs had...
wgan.com
Argument at Anson market results in stabbing, police say
A Chebeague Island man is accused of stabbing another man at a market in Anson. 41-year-old Jason Bushey is charged with elevated aggravated assault. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Bushey argued with a 42-year-old man by the checkout counter at Vicneire’s Market on July 9. Lancaster says Bushey then waited for the man in the parking lot, where the argument escalated and Bushey stabbed him.
wabi.tv
Anonymous family replenishes stolen tip jar money from Camden restaurant
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Staff at Boynton Mckay on Main Street in Camden are in the midst of their busy summer season. Brian Beggarly bought the community staple eight years ago. During the pandemic, he was forced to lay off some of his employees, which was the reality for many...
A Stuffed Duck Has Mainers Furious and the Police Just Got Involved
Look, since the mid-to-late 90s when the internet started becoming more of a thing and after asking A/S/L went out of style, we all started slowly morphing into keyboard warriors. Suddenly, people who would keep to themselves and mind their business felt the need to voice their opinion. About everything.
wabi.tv
Authorities ask for help locating a missing man
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s office is asking for help locating a missing man. Chase Harriman, 18, was last seen July 20. Harriman has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′6″ and weighs about 130 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. Harriman...
wabi.tv
Theft of smoker can’t stop Bangor Food Truck from opening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A milestone occasion was marked at Six Mile Falls in Bangor late Wednesday morning. It was opening day for The Scotch Bonnet. The food truck offers Caribbean cuisine. TV5 has been telling you about the Scotch Bonnet for awhile now. As they were leading up to...
WCVB
From Millinocket to the Canadian border, Maine's Golden Road is a journey into the remote
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Golden Road –nearly 100 dirt miles of nothing: No towns, no people, no food, no cell service. But to many people, that’s the appeal. There are checkpoints to monitor traffic in and out of the forest. Learn morehere. At one end, in Millinocket,...
wabi.tv
Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is underway earlier than usual
UNION, Maine (WABI) - The 2022 Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is underway. It’s packed with activities, games, and of course, great food. The president of the Union Fair kicked off the festivities Wednesday. “Things are going to look a lot different this year. There are new...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot D.A.’s diversion program grows in numbers
BANGOR — Back in 2019 Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch launched the prosecutorial diversion program which offers individuals facing non-violent charges access to local resources and the possibility of a case dismissal. Three years later the program has helped around 500 participants and distributed more than 1,000 bottles...
Pub in Ellsworth Suddenly Closes for Good
A Irish pub in Ellsworth has suddenly closed their doors. Finn's Irish Pub in Ellsworth is no more. The pub announced on their Facebook page that they have closed their doors for good. The Facebook post read: "We have SO enjoyed being a part of your life these past almost...
LePage said lawyers should have made sure they weren’t being recorded by Maine jails
MAINE, USA — After accepting the endorsement of Maine’s largest police union, Republican candidate for governor Paul LePage on Monday said Maine criminal defense lawyers were “reckless” for allowing their phone calls with jailed clients to be recorded. Four county jails recorded nearly 1,000 phone calls...
