Local Mohawks, Catholics react to pope’s apology

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Roy J. Sauter, 92, formerly of Pillar Point and Black River
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Roy J. Sauter, 92, formerly of Pillar Point and Black River, NY died July 27, 2022 at his home at the Ives Hill Retirement Community. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
informnny.com
Governor Hochul visiting Clayton to make announcement
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul will be visiting the North Country on Thursday afternoon. According to the Governor’s Office, Hochul is scheduled to be in Clayton on August 28 at the Antique Boat Museum. Governor Hochul is expected to make a resiliency and economic development announcement.
wwnytv.com
Must-see video: O’burg Seaway Festival underway
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Despite rain earlier in the day, a good crowd turned out Thursday evening for the 61st edition of the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival. The Festival, of course, is an all-week affair, culminating in a huge parade Saturday. Thursday evening, 7 News reporter Brendan Straub was live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
New company, jobs, greeted as good news for Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A deal to bring a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel to Massena - and with it, 90 new jobs - was hailed Thursday as good news for Massena, St. Lawrence County and the state. ‘Air Products’ plans to spend half a billion dollars to build a...
wwnytv.com
Nancy J Ballard, 74, of Madrid
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Nancy J Ballard, 74, a resident of 3649 County Rt. 14, Madrid, will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Madrid Cemetery. Nancy passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her husband at her side. Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Craig Ballard, Madrid; two sisters, Karen Champney, Medina and Betty Parlow, Potsdam as well as several nieces and nephews. Nancy was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Victor Cryderman.
wwnytv.com
Labor deal struck at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There is a tentative deal for a contract at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, between the hospital and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 Upstate. The union represents about 200 workers at the hospital. The current contract was set to expire July 31. Union officials say they...
wwnytv.com
John M. Terrillion, 88, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Terrillion, 88, formerly of Number Four Road, Lowville, died Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where he has resided. He is survived by a daughter, Nadine Logan of Lowville, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff Terillion of Syracuse,...
RELATED PEOPLE
wwnytv.com
Stage Notes to present ‘Rent’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stage Notes in Watertown is presenting “Rent” this week. Hayden Gates plays Tom Collins and Joshua Marra plays Mark Cohen. They talked about the production on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. Performances are at the Dulles State...
wwnytv.com
Faced with recruiting shortfall, U.S. Army offers big bonuses
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Army is investing sizable amounts of money to deal with a massive recruiting shortage. CNN reports the Army expects to fall short close to 40,000 recruits over the next two years. To offset this, they’re offering a number of benefits for prospective recruits,...
wwnytv.com
Congressional candidate Fratto holds Watertown town hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twenty-fourth congressional district candidate Mario Fratto made a campaign stop in Watertown Tuesday, where supporters met him for a town hall. Those who attended were able to ask the Republican candidate questions at Thompson Park in front of the 10th Mountain Division monument. Fratto expressed...
wwnytv.com
COVID cases down in north
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two years on, the number of COVID-19 cases in the north country is declining. Since May, COVID cases in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are down by around 40%, while Lewis county’s COVID cases are down by almost 60%. Jefferson County Public Health Planner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
What’s the buzz in Burrville? Chainsaw artists at work
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a buzz in Burrville this week, as chainsaw carving artists from around the country take their saws to wood. Nearly a dozen chainsaw artists are working at Burrville Power Equipment on Route 12 this week. Chainsaw art is what it sounds like -...
iheart.com
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Grilled About Flat Earth Theory at Campaign Stop
A Congressman running for governor of New York state recently faced a rather unexpected line of questioning from a constituent who believes that the Earth is flat. The strange exchange reportedly occurred last Friday afternoon as Rep. Lee Zeldin was holding a campaign event in the community of Watertown. After he had concluded his remarks at the gathering, a member of the audience asked him about the creation of Space Force and then indicated that "the reason I am bringing it up is because we're actually being lied to. NASA gives us CGI animation. Have you heard about Flat Earth?"
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldier helped by ‘holistic’ treatment
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier who was incapacitated by tremors has a new lease on life, thanks to Army’s latest approach to physical fitness - Holistic Health and Fitness, or H2F. Until 2020, Sergeant Paden Gillispie lived a normal life. Things changed that January,...
wwnytv.com
The heat’s not on; state makes cold shutdown of O’burg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you look at the long-closed St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, you see roofs torn off, buildings falling down. The state closed the psychiatric center and abandoned it to the elements. Local officials don’t want it to happen again, and they’re afraid it could...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
National Geographic photographers will take you ‘BELOW’ the sea
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Arts Center invites the public to attend a presentation by National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes. Doubilet and Hayes appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about “BELOW.” Watch their interview above. “BELOW” will take...
wwnytv.com
Peter Jon Berow, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Peter Jon Berow will be held at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery with Deacon Kevin Mastellon officiating. Among Peter’s survivors is his sister Penny (Michael) Clark, Watertown. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may...
wwnytv.com
Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce offers free perk for members
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What used to cost extra for members of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is now available to all of them for free. Chamber president Kayla Jamieson explained that what used to be an enhanced membership allows members to have what amounts to a mini website on the chamber’s website.
wwnytv.com
Black bear sighting: Community reacts to Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some are on the hunt, others just want him left alone. But everyone is invested in Summit Wood Apartments’ latest guest. “This is a whole new thing. I think it’s very exciting actually,” said Shawna Dodge, the assistant property manager at Summit Wood Apartments.
Comments / 0