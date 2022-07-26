Brewer Police Officer Injured

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
foxbangor.com
Police investigate stabbing in Winterport
WINTERPORT — Maine State Police confirm a person was stabbed Thursday night in Winterport. It happened around 8:40 pm. State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing on Main Street in Winterport. They say the victim is a juvenile male and he was transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested in connection with drug investigation
BANGOR — A Lowell, Massachusetts man and another individual were arrested Wednesday at the Hollywood Slots Casino in Bangor in connection with the alleged distribution of fentanyl throughout the greater Bangor area. One of them was also charged with contributing to the overdose death of a woman in Bangor...
foxbangor.com
Indictments for shooting and house fire
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted three people in connection with a shooting at the Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor in April. Brothers Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York and 28-year -old Eimel Evans of Augusta were both indicted on assault. Eimel was indicted for criminal...
foxbangor.com
Plea deal for driver in accident that killed state police detective
BANGOR– A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire. Detective Ben Campbell was fatally injured when the tire fell off Scott Willett’s truck and hit him alongside Interstate 95. Campbell was headed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbangor.com
Homes evacuated after grenade found
ROCKLAND — Some Rockland homes were evacuated Thursday night after the discovery of a grenade. According to State Police, at approximately 7:00 p.m. the Rockland Police Department responded to a home on James Street following the discovery of a grenade. As a precaution Rockland Police Officers evacuated nearby homes.
foxbangor.com
Game warden locates missing two-year-old girl
TB R10 WELS — Maine Game Wardens located a missing two-year-old girl Thursday morning after she wandered away from her campsite in Piscataquis County overnight. The girl, who turned two in June, was last seen sleeping in her family’s camper at the Jo Mary Lake Campground around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Mark Latti with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
foxbangor.com
Man in serious condition after being struck by car
HUDSON — A man is in serious condition tonight after being struck by a car in Hudson. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling east on Route 221 when it hit the individual who had stepped out onto the roadway. He was transported by...
foxbangor.com
Portland man accused of hit and run death appeared in court
ELLSWORTH — 35-year-old Raymond Lester’s defense attorney, Steven Juskewitch requested co-counsel Tina Nadeau be added to the defense team. Juskewitch says Nadeau is located in Portland where many of the witnesses of the case reside. Lester is being held at the Hancock County jail for a fatal hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbangor.com
Natural gas leak shut down roads
ORONO- A natural gas leak shut down roads in Orono this morning. Firefighters were called to the area of Maplewood Avenue around 11:00 am. Orono Fire Chief Geoff Low said when they arrived they found a significant leak from a large natural gas line under a lot of pressure. ”...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot D.A.’s diversion program grows in numbers
BANGOR — Back in 2019 Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch launched the prosecutorial diversion program which offers individuals facing non-violent charges access to local resources and the possibility of a case dismissal. Three years later the program has helped around 500 participants and distributed more than 1,000 bottles...
foxbangor.com
Owners discuss custom fire pit business
BANGOR — The owners of a custom campfire ring business, owned and operated out of Brewer, came on the Good Morning Maine Show to discuss the roots and details of their business. Fred and Monica Patterson have owned and operated TPC n’ Smore for nearly 20 years. Check...
foxbangor.com
District Attorney announces he has cancer
ELLSWORTH- Hancock and Washington County District Attorney Matthew Foster is running for reelection…he is also fighting cancer. Foster was first elected in 2014. Foster said he was first diagnosed with prostate cancer a couple of months ago after a routine doctor’s visit and he is undergoing treatment. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
City Council gets 300 signatures for banning flavored tobacco products
BANGOR — Bangor City Council has received more than 300 signatures in favor of the city ordinance ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. The new rule was presented early this week and is set to be voted on in early August. Bangor was the first community in Maine...
foxbangor.com
Union Fair now open
There is more summer fun to be had, as the Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry Festival is now underway in Union. The fair opened today and runs through July 31st. This is the 151st Union Fair which will include the crowning of a 2022 Wild Blueberry Queen. The festival...
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan awarded $4.9 million for River Park project
SKOWHEGAN — The town of Skowhegan is aiming to boost its outdoor recreation capabilities and local tourism industry by constructing the Skowhegan River Park. Kristina Cannon, a member of the Skowhegan River Park committee, said the project has been in the works for about 20 years. “So, the plan...
foxbangor.com
Heroes & Helpers at Avian Haven
FREEDOM–Avian Haven has been a life saver for injured, abandoned or orphaned birds found throughout Maine since it was created in 1999. The non-profit could not rehabilitate and release these feathered creatures back in the wild if it wasn’t for the dedication of its volunteers. “It’s amazing the...
foxbangor.com
Jodi Hersey
Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the WVII team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008.
foxbangor.com
Queen City sweeps Bessey Motors to capture Senior Legion state crown
BANGOR – The Queen City Athletics Riverdogs captured the 2022 Maine Senior Legion State Championship on Wednesday night after beating Bessey Motors in two-straight games, 5-3 and 4-1. Entering the night, Bessey Motors needed just one win to take home the state title, but after leading Game 1 by a score of 2-1 early, Queen City battled back.
foxbangor.com
Chiappone walk-off lifts Riverdogs to extra-inning win over Bangor
BANGOR – Queen City Athletics Riverdogs defeated the Bangor Comrades 4-3 in nine innings in Tuesday’s Senior Legion State Championship behind a walk-off home run from Anthony Chiappone. All tied at 3-3, Chiappone homered off Ben Caron to send the Riverdogs to the state championship, where they’ll have...
foxbangor.com
Pushard reflects on journey from Brewer to Orono to pro baseball
ORONO – When the Miami Marlins came calling for Matthew Pushard, the Brewer native didn’t hesitate. “It was pretty cool to have this dream as a kid, growing up I always wanted to get that phone call,” Pushard said. “He asked me if I wanted to play professional baseball, and it took me back for a second. It’s been my dream to play and it was a quick, easy yes.”
Comments / 0