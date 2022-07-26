Brewer Police Officer Injured

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the WVII team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008.

