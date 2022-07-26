ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

More mosquitos infected with West Nile virus found near Fulton school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
West Nile Virus Mosquitoes Return Early To California A field sample of mosquitoes that could carry West Nile Virus is pictured. West Nile can be transmitted from infected birds, squirrels, and other animals to humans and animals such as horses through several varieties of female mosquitoes. The disease first appeared in the United States in 1999 in New York and killed hundreds of people during its westward expansion before gaining a firm foothold in California in 2004. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The board of health in Fulton County announced on Tuesday that several mosquito traps have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The traps that came back positive were placed in southwest Atlanta at Brown Middle School near an area that includes the Atlanta Beltline, Grant Park and Washington Park.

This is the second time that researchers have found the virus in the same mosquito pools.

Two other mosquito pools in the county have also tested positive for the virus.

The county says they plan to spray insecticides within a 1/2 mile of the affected areas once a week for the next four weeks.

Every year from July to October, Fulton County collects and tests mosquito traps. The traps are studied to determine which, if any, diseases the species carried.

As mosquito season continues, here is a list of precautions the board of health asks residents to take:

  • Turn over flowerpots.
  • Cover wading pools and throw out water stored in open containers after every rainfall.
  • Residents can control the mosquito population near their home by removing debris, repairing damaged window screens and unclogging gutters.
  • Remember to wear light colored clothing that covers your neck, legs, arms and mosquito repellent when outdoors.

The CDC says most people infected with west Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people who get West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

