A lot in the works at the Ross Park Zoo

NewsChannel 36
Eldridge Park gears up for second Family Fun Thursday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Parents and kids can get excited to see some furry friends on Thursday night at Eldridge Park’s Family Fun Thursday. From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tanglewood Nature Center will be on-site with animal shows free to the public. The shows will feature an array of furry and scaly friends, including owls, hawks, snakes, frogs, and other animals. The event kicked off for the first time in June with The Great Du Bois Circus performance. Eldridge Park's Executive Director Beth Clark encourages people to come out and learn about some of the wildlife that lives in the park.
Adventure Awaits Inside New 100 Acre Animal Preserve Coming to New York
Adventure awaits inside a new hundred-acre drive-thru animal preserve opening in New York. There may not be lions, tigers, and bears, but you will see zebras, llamas, and giraffes. Oh my. It's all inside The Preserve at Animal Adventure, a new interactive, educational drive-thru adventure, on over 100 acres. The...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Best pizza in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pizza is a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several great places to choose from. This list includes the top 10 pizza places in Binghamton strictly according to Tripadvisor…so forward them your complaints. Michelangelo’s Pizzeria & Ristorante – 465 Court Street...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Glamping in New York’s Finger Lakes Wine Country
There are so many enriching outdoor activities to do in Finger Lakes Wine Country. Glamping is perfect for those who want the chance to connect with nature without having to pitch a tent in the dark. This glamorous style of camping often includes a bed, linens, a bathroom, and breakfast. It also provides more security than camping when solo traveling and most of the amenities of a hotel. Here are some of the luxurious glamping options Finger Lakes Wine Country has to offer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center Takes Residents for a Day of Fishing
The Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton is making an effort to go above and beyond for its patients by bringing them on a fishing trip. After many months of being isolated due to the pandemic, Bridgewater made up for lost times inside and brought 12 residents to enjoy the outdoors and sunshine for a day of fishing.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls in Watkins Glen (Most Accessible & Pet-Friendly)
Watkins Glen is home to many things, world-class racing is the star. Once the sound of engines revving dies down, it’s home to amazing natural wonders and spectacular waterfalls. Watkins Glen State Park, a 778-acre park, is at the village’s heart. The narrow gorge, which spans a less than...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Mural Underway in Johnson City
Off the corner of Main St. and Broad St. in Johnson City, a new mural is being painted. The project is part of the I District Murals and Mosaics Program, launched in 2020. The program, a collaboration between the Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) and the Broome County Planning Department, aims to create 28 murals across Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott.
wxhc.com
Date Set for Former APEX Tool Site Cleanup
A set work date is now official for the cleanup of the former APEX Tool site on the City of Cortland’s east side. The date, Monday, August 15th is when cleanup will commence. “On Monday I met with folks from the BDC/IDA, Cortland County, the company contracted to clean...
Mall Makeover: Work Underway Inside Old Macy’s and Near Entrance
The reinvention of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City has entered a new phase with the start of new construction work near a key entrance and at a former department store site. Excavation operations are underway on the east side of the property along Reynolds Road. Large dump trucks are...
Binghamton CSD to hold recruitment fair
The Binghamton Central School District's Personnel Office is hosting a recruitment fair on Friday, August 5th.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Local Foundation to hold annual festival in honor of local author
Binghamton NY, (WIVT/WBGH)-Twilight Zone fans are gearing up for a weekend of festivities and celebration of the late Rod Serling at Serlingfest 2022. The Serling Memorial Foundation is hosting their 7th annual Serlingfest from August 12th through 14th in honor and memory of the local author and creator of the classic television series Twilight Zone.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Exit 5 ramp set to reopen in time for Spiedie Fest
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Exit 5 ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to U.S. Route 11 and the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Old Front Street will reopen on August 4th, just in time for the Spiedie Fest. Work continues up until that date and motorists will still...
14850.com
Ithaca’s last Friendly’s Restaurant has closed its doors
Once one of three locations in the Ithaca area, the Friendly’s Restaurant at the Cayuga Shopping Center on North Triphammer Road has closed its doors, and a sign on the door thanking customers “for your patronage throughout the years” encourages them to visit the Cortland location. The...
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cortland: Green Arch Restaurant
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Opened in 1933, the Green Arch offers a little taste of Italy right here in Central New York. While the restaurant offers plenty of menu items, what they're known for is their sauce, which is a secret recipe that is the same one from the day it opened almost 100 years ago.
Show support for sufferers of Crohn’s disease and Colitis at car show this week
The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is hosting a car show fundraiser to raise money for patients of Crohn's disease, Colitis.
SEE THE TWEETS: Hundreds Find Out That Spiedies Exist After Tweet From Big Twitter Account
Spiediefest (and Balloon Rally) is coming back to Binghamton at Otsiningo Park, on August 5-7. One of the many events that are going on over the weekend is the spiedie cooking contest. I've traveled to many places throughout the country throughout the years and if they find out that I'm...
owegopennysaver.com
Painted Pony Championship Rodeo coming to the Tioga County Fair
The Tioga County Fair, taking place Aug. 9-13 at the Fairgrounds in Owego, will be hosting a full Rodeo presented by the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo on Tuesday, Aug. 9. This event is co-sanctioned by The International Professional Rodeo Association [IPRA] and the American Pro Rodeo Association [APRA]. Featuring their...
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
Endicott’s National Pipe Sold to Irish Building Materials Company
A company owned by a Broome County man has been acquired by a global provider of building materials. National Pipe and Plastics was sold to Oldcastle Infrastructure, which is a unit of CRH of Dublin, Ireland. David Culbertson of Vestal has owned National Pipe since 2004. According to the company's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Little League Falls to Saratoga Springs in NYS 8-10U Tournament
After falling to Massapequa on Monday, the Maine-Endwell 8-10U Little League team was thrust into the loser's bracket. The Spartans fell down 10-2 before mounting a late-game comeback as they scored five runs in the fifth inning, but Saratoga Springs held on to win 10-7. For Monday's highlights, go here.
