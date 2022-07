"I thought the Minnesota camp last night went well," 2024 Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin said to 247Sports. "I felt like I threw well and I know I had a great time. I enjoyed working with quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca a lot. It was great hearing his feedback on coaching during drills and one-on-one's. From talking with him after camp, he said that I did a good job and he was excited that I was back up again for another visit. I also got to talk with head coach PJ Fleck after, and he told me that he loved my intangibles and he loved watching me at camp. He told me to just keep working and improving my game."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO