Feds charge 3 men with dealing ‘ghost guns’ in Marietta

By , jbusch
 2 days ago

pTwo Cobb County men and a North Carolina man have been accused by federal law enforcement of dealing illegal “ghost guns” in Marietta./p pJelani Kazmende, 38, of Marietta, Wily Martin, 42, of Acworth, and Robert Louis Jeffords, Jr., 62, of Forest City, North Carolina, were arraigned in federal court Monday on charges of dealing firearms without a license, possession of machine guns, possession of unregistered firearms, and conspiracy, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release./p p“Because of the combined efforts of ATF and its law enforcement partners, criminal elements have been surgically removed from the community of Marietta and placed where they belong: into the criminal justice system to be processed and prosecuted for illegal activity,” said Alisha Jones, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Atlanta Field Division, in the release./p pFederal officials allege that on June 2, Kazmende met Martin, a convicted felon, outside of a Marietta turkey leg restaurant and sold him five privately manufactured “ghost guns,” which are firearms lacking a serial number and “completed, assembled, or otherwise produced by a person other than a licensed manufacturer.”/p pAccording to the press release, Kazmende allegedly provided Martin with guns containing a drop-in “auto sear” device that would allow a shooter to fire multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger. After acquiring the guns from Kazmende, Martin then sold them, along with a fully automatic pistol, to undercover FBI agents./p pKazmende and Martin are accused of meeting with Jeffords two weeks later outside of the same Marietta restaurant, where Jeffords provided the two men with 16 more “ghost guns.” Jeffords is also accused of bringing 17 drop-in auto sear devices inside the restaurant./p pThe Justice Department said Martin intended to sell the guns acquired from Jeffords to undercover FBI agents, but law enforcement surrounded the restaurant and arrested the three men, recovering the guns and auto sear devices in the process./p pThe FBI and ATF are investigating the case with assistance from police in Cobb, Marietta, Sandy Springs and Douglasville, Georgia State Patrol and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office./p

