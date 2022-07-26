ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Moving beyond life’s losses: Grief recovery program to start

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Premier Health names system Chief Nursing Officer

DAYTON — Premier Health has named Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, CENP, as vice president and system chief nursing officer and chief experience officer. She rejoins the health system where she began her nursing career, spending 27 years in various nursing leadership roles at Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton Community Fellows final presentation at Economic Network Alliance

WILMINGTON9 — The Clinton Community Fellows will present their work over the past 10 weeks at the August Economic Network Alliance meeting at 8 a.m. August 4 at the Hampton Inn & Suites Wilmington. This year’s Fellows are Cierra Bolender, Jenna Norman, Jordan Snarr, and Lily Wiliford. They have...
wnewsj.com

Long-term care facilities tabletop exercise set for Friday in Clinton County

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be working with five county-based long-term care facilities to exercise their facility emergency response plans during a combined tabletop exercise on Friday, July 29. Key staff for area long-term care facilities will meet at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Regarding ‘Typical Farm Family’

Regarding the News Journal’s Throwback Thursday photo that was published on July 14, the Clinton County History Center received the following update from Sylvia (Bond) Henry:. Clinton County’s “Typical Farm Family” was Mr. & Mrs. Delbert Bond and their three children, Wanda Lee Bond, Marvin Bond, and Sylvia Jean...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Wilmington, OH
Health
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
Clinton County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
wnewsj.com

City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation

WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

The Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Cuba Friends Meeting, 5801 Cuba Road. Food will be served 4-7 p.m. including pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, pie and homemade ice cream. A silent auction will be held 4-6 p.m....
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Steven’s Woodshop Becomes a Thriving Business

Handcrafted wishing wells, customized bird houses, and one-of-a-kind bat houses are just a few of the items, Steven Webster creates weekly for his growing clientele at Steven’s Woodshop. Steven, who is now the CEO of his very own woodshop located within Midd Town Cabinets in Middletown, has never let...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Friends of Library to debut ‘free book room’

WILMINGTON — The Friends of the Library is opening a “free book room” on Monday, Aug. 1. All materials are free; however, donations are gladly accepted. The door to the area is to the left of the Wilmington Public Library front desk. An official opening will be scheduled at a later date. Jim Hayslip is creating a logo to go above the door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Klosterman family steps away from industry, sells 130-year-old business

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Klosterman Baking Company is under new ownership. The family which founded the business in 1892 sold it to New Water Capital Partners L.P. “As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business,” said Chip Klosterman on behalf of the Klosterman family. “New Water’s proven record of success in building on the strengths of partner companies to reach the next level of growth and success was vital to us in our selection process and makes them the preferred partner to continue our family’s legacy.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Christ Hospital, St. Elizabeth among the region's best hospitals, per U.S. News

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 "Best Hospitals" rankings, and Greater Cincinnati's reigning medical center is a familiar face. Christ Hospital Health Network placed No. 1 among local hospitals, followed by St. Elizabeth Edgewood (No. 2), Bethesda North Hospital (No. 3) and...
Fox 19

Marcus Fiesel’s caseworker sends message ahead of parole hearing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man responsible for the death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel has his first chance at parole Thursday. David Carroll will go in front of the Ohio Parole Board seeking release following his 2007 murder conviction. Joseph Buemer was Fiesel’s case worker in March of 2006. He...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy