Moving beyond life’s losses: Grief recovery program to start

Premier Health names system Chief Nursing Officer
DAYTON — Premier Health has named Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, CENP, as vice president and system chief nursing officer and chief experience officer. She rejoins the health system where she began her nursing career, spending 27 years in various nursing leadership roles at Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center.
Clinton Community Fellows final presentation at Economic Network Alliance
WILMINGTON9 — The Clinton Community Fellows will present their work over the past 10 weeks at the August Economic Network Alliance meeting at 8 a.m. August 4 at the Hampton Inn & Suites Wilmington. This year’s Fellows are Cierra Bolender, Jenna Norman, Jordan Snarr, and Lily Wiliford. They have...
Long-term care facilities tabletop exercise set for Friday in Clinton County
The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will be working with five county-based long-term care facilities to exercise their facility emergency response plans during a combined tabletop exercise on Friday, July 29. Key staff for area long-term care facilities will meet at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up...
Regarding ‘Typical Farm Family’
Regarding the News Journal’s Throwback Thursday photo that was published on July 14, the Clinton County History Center received the following update from Sylvia (Bond) Henry:. Clinton County’s “Typical Farm Family” was Mr. & Mrs. Delbert Bond and their three children, Wanda Lee Bond, Marvin Bond, and Sylvia Jean...
Video of Vance shows him making argument unhappy, even violent, marriages shouldn't end
CINCINNATI (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A video from an event last year is shedding light on Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance's thoughts on divorce, with him suggesting parents should stay in unhappy, or even violent, marriages for their children's sake. Vance made the comments last September while speaking to an...
Lakota school board member requests no trespassing order be retracted, access restored
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lakota school board member who was issued a no trespassing order after she entered two schools unannounced wants the order retracted and her badge fully restored. Darbi Boddy and her attorney, Robert Croskery, sent the school district a cease and desist letter. The letter...
Winton Woods failed emergency levy: 10 staff members, school program to be cut
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Failed levies are forcing a local superintendent and school board members to implement cuts starting this fall. Cuts are coming not just in jobs, but also in school programs for Winton Woods City Schools. More than 70% of voters said no to the last two attempts to pass a levy.
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
CHURCH BRIEFS
The Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at Cuba Friends Meeting, 5801 Cuba Road. Food will be served 4-7 p.m. including pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, pie and homemade ice cream. A silent auction will be held 4-6 p.m....
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Steven’s Woodshop Becomes a Thriving Business
Handcrafted wishing wells, customized bird houses, and one-of-a-kind bat houses are just a few of the items, Steven Webster creates weekly for his growing clientele at Steven’s Woodshop. Steven, who is now the CEO of his very own woodshop located within Midd Town Cabinets in Middletown, has never let...
Friends of Library to debut ‘free book room’
WILMINGTON — The Friends of the Library is opening a “free book room” on Monday, Aug. 1. All materials are free; however, donations are gladly accepted. The door to the area is to the left of the Wilmington Public Library front desk. An official opening will be scheduled at a later date. Jim Hayslip is creating a logo to go above the door.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons is hosting Back-to-School events for children and educators
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Mall at Fairfield Commons is assisting guests in preparing for the new school year as well as aiding children and educators in the Dayton area as back-to-school time draws near. “We are thrilled to help students and families kick off the new academic year,” said...
Ohio school districts grapple over whether to arm staff
HB 99 does not require that schools arm teachers or any other staff members, but allows districts to make a decision on if they will or won’t permit staff members to be armed on school grounds.
Miami County group offering support to those grieving
A local organization offers support and hope for those grieving; The Compassionate Friends of Miami County is a support group for anyone who's lost a sibling, a grandchild, or a child.
Klosterman family steps away from industry, sells 130-year-old business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Klosterman Baking Company is under new ownership. The family which founded the business in 1892 sold it to New Water Capital Partners L.P. “As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business,” said Chip Klosterman on behalf of the Klosterman family. “New Water’s proven record of success in building on the strengths of partner companies to reach the next level of growth and success was vital to us in our selection process and makes them the preferred partner to continue our family’s legacy.”
Embattled Lakota School Board member seen photographing students issues list of demands
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy wants the board to retract its notice of trespassing and restore her badge access to school buildings. She also wants the board to stop spreading allegedly false information. Boddy and her attorney sent a letter to the board asking...
Christ Hospital, St. Elizabeth among the region's best hospitals, per U.S. News
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 "Best Hospitals" rankings, and Greater Cincinnati's reigning medical center is a familiar face. Christ Hospital Health Network placed No. 1 among local hospitals, followed by St. Elizabeth Edgewood (No. 2), Bethesda North Hospital (No. 3) and...
1,000 patients at Cincinnati Children’s left out in cold after insurer drops coverage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The families of nearly a thousand Cincinnati Children’s patients are scrambling after a major insurer ended its contract with the world-renowned hospital in Avondale. CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio Marketplace contract effective Aug. 1. As a result, according to...
Marcus Fiesel’s caseworker sends message ahead of parole hearing
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man responsible for the death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel has his first chance at parole Thursday. David Carroll will go in front of the Ohio Parole Board seeking release following his 2007 murder conviction. Joseph Buemer was Fiesel’s case worker in March of 2006. He...
