Moving beyond life’s losses: Grief recovery program to start

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Klosterman Baking Company is under new ownership. The family which founded the business in 1892 sold it to New Water Capital Partners L.P. “As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business,” said Chip Klosterman on behalf of the Klosterman family. “New Water’s proven record of success in building on the strengths of partner companies to reach the next level of growth and success was vital to us in our selection process and makes them the preferred partner to continue our family’s legacy.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO