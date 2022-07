At this point we should just expect the best from the folks at Kakawa. A local fave for ages now, Kakawa’s chile-infused dark chocolates are enough to send us to the edge of a good insanity, but the elixirs are a big deal here, too, including options like a spice-and herb-heavy Mesoamerican blend or the sweeter historic European blends. If you think it’s just about chocolate, don’t be fooled—Kakawa caramels are concocted from agave nectar rather than traditional cane sugar. We’re 15 years into the shop’s existence, and what a sweet 15 years it has been.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO