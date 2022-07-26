New Home Sales Tumble

Related
Housing Market Crash Could See Values of Homes Plummet in These 11 States
According to Moody's Analytics, homes are now even more overvalued than they were during the 2000s housing market bubble.
A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline
Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)
Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023
There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
When Will Home Prices Come Down?
Many homebuyers are pushed out of the market because of soaring mortgage rates and housing prices. Cheddar News speaks with Meg Epstein, Founder and CEO of CA South, who breaks down the current state of the housing market.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily: 400 Acres in Montana Can Be Yours, Australia’s Rising Inflation Hits Home Buyer’s Borrowing Power , and More
The property’s main house is made of logs salvaged from a forest fire in Oregon. In the summer issue of Mansion Global Experience Luxury magazine, we take a look at intriguing but oft-overlooked islands, standout listings from coast to coast and the Caribbean, and more. LISTING OF THE DAY.
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates plummet amid recession fears
Mortgage rates plummeted over the last week as fears over a recession continue to rise, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% for the week ending July 7, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's down from 5.7% last week but up from 2.9% last year.
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we've seen it replaced by a "housing recession." Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
The number of new homes sold in a month just dropped the most in 2 years as rising mortgage rates rip into the housing market
New-home sales slowed through June to an annual pace of 590,000 units, the US Census Bureau said. June's number was the lowest since April 2020. Fewer Americans are buying homes a mortgage rate hikes make it even more expensive. Housing costs are still rising — and it's causing less Americans...
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
AOL Corp
U.S. housing cooldown is recession red flag for markets
NEW YORK (Reuters) -With the Federal Reserve set to jack up interest rates again this week, Wall Street is on alert for signs of recession, and recent housing data suggests the sector may be a harbinger of a cooling economy. Homebuilder stocks, sales and mortgage data show that previously booming...
Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates
Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
Is Your Home Recession-Proof? Why House Prices Might Not Fall in Your Area
It's "the less appealing" areas which will weather a recession better, Zelman & Associates' analyst Dennis McGill told Newsweek.
Lumber prices fall 7% as new-home sales plunge to a 2-year low - and one economist sees further downside ahead
Lumber prices fell 7% on Tuesday as new home sales registered an 8% decline in June, hitting its lowest level in two years. Lumber prices have fallen 28% from their July high as the housing market continues to slow due to higher mortgage rates. "We think there is more downside...
FOXBusiness
Grim outlook for housing market, NAHB CEO warns
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard warned on "Varney & Co." Monday of "a tough time" ahead for the industry as data revealed the housing market has been slowing down. Howard provided the insight on the same day it was revealed that builder confidence plunged in July amid...
More Americans are putting dreams of homeownership on pause as 'fear' and 'buyer's remorse' sweep the real estate market, says the nation's 3rd largest homebuilder
Rising housing costs have resulted in many would-be buyers being priced out of homeownership. Homebuilder PulteGroup said 15% of its contracts fell through in the second quarter of this year. Other builders like D.R. Horton have also seen an uptick in home cancellations. Inflation and interest rate hikes are driving...
